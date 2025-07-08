This near-perfect Alienware 360Hz 1440p QD-OLED monitor is on sale for an all-time low price of just $599 — enjoy true HDR gaming with a $300 discount for Amazon Prime Day on this five-star beast

OLED monitors are all the rage these days and for good reason. They offer true blacks, enabling some of the best HDR possible, and instantaneous pixel response times unparalleled by IPS or VA. With new panels from LG and Samsung powering the latest models, these displays are cheaper than ever, and we've just found an absolute banger today. Alienware’s AW2725DF was already a solid pick if you wanted a no-compromise QD-OLED gaming monitor, and with this new Prime Day deal, it just got a lot easier to recommend. Amazon has dropped the price to just $599, which is $300 off its typical $899 price tag—a massive discount.

While this monitor has gone on sale multiple times, the previous record was $649, meaning this is an all-time low for the AW2725DF. For that price, you're getting a 27-inch 1440p QD-OLED panel with a 360Hz refresh rate. It's built for fast-paced gaming, but there’s plenty here for solo AAA sessions and general day-to-day use as well. With its HDR1000 and HDR True Black 400 ratings, you can expect supported content to have a magical, lifelike quality to it with super-bright highlights. As is customary with OLED, the latency is next to nonexistent, so you'll have one less factor to blame for your diminishing FPS skills.

Save $300 Dell Alienware AW2725DF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $899 now $599 at Amazon Incredible savings on a top-of-the-line OLED monitor. Alienware's AW2725DF is a beast of a gaming monitor with its 1440p resolution paired with a 360Hz refresh rate, all powered by a stunning QD-OLED panel. It delivers knockout HDR performance for movies and games alike, features 0.03ms response times, and rocks a futuristic design on the back. This is already an easy recommendation, now at its reduced price, we're almost begging you not to miss it.

We gave the AW2725DF a glowing review last year, touting it as a "near-perfect" display because of its no-corners-cut approach. It uses a Gen 3 QD-OLED panel from Samsung, so your colors are going to be as bright as your whites, a clear advantage over LG's WOLED tech. There's a bit of text fringing, though, as the unusual subpixel layout of QD-OLED panels doesn't lend well to how Windows handles text, but it's a lot better than previous iterations. You likely won't notice that over the gorgeous picture quality of an OLED panel: deep blacks, rich colors, and saturation like you've never seen before. The AW2725DF covers over 110% of the DCI-P3 color space, so it's great for professional work as well.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

The monitor comes with a solid OSD that allows you to adjust basics like brightness, contrast, and saturation, but also advanced changes like switching between color spaces. It has a lot of OLED protection features to ensure longevity, and Alienware supplies a 3-year burn-in warranty for further peace of mind. The HDR performance here is also solid; it has a maximum white luminance of 257 nits across a full-sized window, but it can easily hit over 1000 nits across smaller 2% windows, providing a great viewing experience. With OLEDs, their ability to produce pure black (and thus lower black luminance) is what makes even slightly bright content shine against dark backgrounds, and enables some of the best HDR possible.

In terms of connectivity, there are 2x DisplayPort 1.4 ports for full 360Hz QHD support with HDR and VRR, and 1x HDMI 2.1 port (limited to 144Hz). It also includes a USB hub with three USB-A ports and one USB-C port for data and 90W charging. Inside the box, you also get a microfiber cloth to keep the screen clean, a nice touch considering how prone QD-OLED monitors are to micro-scratching. Like with most OLED monitors, there is noticeable VRR flicker, but it's not a super big deal since it only happens with fluctuating frame rates, and even then, mostly in dark scenes. Trust us, we're not trying to justify any downsides; it's just too hard to criticize a monitor of this stature. Add to that the new, unbelievably-low price tag, and it's simply a no-brainer.

