Dell's own Black Friday in July summer sale strips $350 off price of the Alienware's 4K QD-OLED curved gaming monitor, AW3225QF deal gives Prime Day a run for its money

The Alienware AW3225QF is a large 32-inch gaming monitor that packs some serious specs, and also has an impressive list of extra features to boot. It's easy to see why this gaming monitor would be a welcome addition to any PC gaming setup. With a 4K resolution and ample pixel density on its 32-inch QD-OLED screen, the Alienware AW3225QF is a great piece of kit, but it does come with a fairly hefty price tag, so it's awesome to see such a large discount in Dell's Black Friday in July summer sales event.

Saving a whopping $350 in Dell's sales event, you can pick up the Dell Alienware AW3225QF curved 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor from the Dell website for just $849, the lowest price I've ever seen for this rather luxurious monitor. It's still a pretty expensive outlay even with the discount, but if you're a gamer and fancy trying out a gaming monitor with perfect motion resolution and low input lag, then this could be the opportunity for you to jump on the QD-OLED bandwagon.

Alienware AW3225QF 32-Inch 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $849 at Dell (was $1,199)

A top-end gaming monitor from Dell with extremely impressive specifications. With a 32-inch screen and luxurious QD-OLED panel, the AW3225QF has a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixel) resolution, a 1700R curved display, and a 240 Hz refresh rate. Other features include Adaptive-Sync, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a wide color gamut.

We've had the Alienware AW3225QF on the bench to review and were so impressed with its performance in our benchmark testing that we awarded the monitor 5 stars and gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award. We noted how the monitor produced a stunning image with broad contrast and rich color, and how the OLED panel had a greater color volume than most other OLEDs we'd tested.

In our testing the Alienware AW3225QF had exceptional responsiveness. Performing better than even LCDs running at 360, 500 and 540 Hz. The only caveat is that the AW3225QF’s 4K resolution will demand more from your gaming system. You’ll need a very powerful graphics card to see its full capabilities.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For enhanced immersive gaming, the monitor sweeps around your peripheral vision with its 1700R curve. Adaptive-Sync, HDR10, and Dolby Vision are the AW3225QF's stand-out features beyond the impressive panel used. Excellent build quality, and that world-leading 240 Hz 4K QD-OLED display helps to justify the price a little compared to just buying a large OLED TV, plus the extra connectivity a PC monitor offers.

The input panel of the AW3225QF includes one DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, two HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 (one upstream and three down), and a USB-C port.