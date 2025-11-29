<a id="elk-74dc6a49-8c32-4759-9f9d-750041c16951"></a><h2 id="a-late-deal-on-this-eye-catching-lg-monitor">A late deal on this eye-catching LG monitor</h2>\n<p id="80caa7c7-074d-4505-a9d7-e260e03cdc68" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">A late Black Friday deal on this LG monitor overnight brings the price down below $400, scoring you a 4K 27-inch LG Ultragear with 180Hz refresh rate for just $395. Crucially this is a dual mode monitor, which means that if you switch to 1080p, you'll get blazing 360Hz refresh rate for hyper-smooth gaming.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">This comes with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, as well as DisplayHDR 400, HDMI 2.1, and 1ms response time.</p>\n<a id="elk-1c5723fb-ce15-40f0-aca5-a332049e9880" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="1c5723fb-ce15-40f0-aca5-a332049e9880_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="395.27" data-editorial-was-price="429.99" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/pRvynpAkRKCndwVFgfEEXE-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FLL3L9JG?th=1" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="LG" data-model-name="LG Lg 27g810a-B 27-Inch Ultragear 4k Uhd (3840 X 2160) Ips Gaming Monitor, Dual Mode Uhd 180hz or Fhd 360hz, 1ms, Nvidia G-Sync, Amd Freesync Premium, Vesa Displayhdr 400, Hdmi 2.1, Black" data-model-product-name="Lg 27g810a-B 27-Inch Ultragear 4k Uhd (3840 X 2160) Ips Gaming Monitor, Dual Mode Uhd 180hz or Fhd 360hz, 1ms, Nvidia G-Sync, Amd Freesync Premium, Vesa Displayhdr 400, Hdmi 2.1, Black" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoPercentageAndSaving" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/pRvynpAkRKCndwVFgfEEXE-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;Get a 4K gaming monitor with up to 360Hz refresh rate at FHD for less than $400. &lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FLL3L9JG?th=1">View Deal</a></aside>