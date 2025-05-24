This Asus ROG Strix 25-inch 380 Hz IPS gaming monitor is down to $299

It's almost Memorial Day, but vendors are already lowering prices on some quality hardware. For example, we came across this deal on the Asus ROG Strix XG259QNS esports gaming monitor at Amazon. It usually costs around $379, but right now, it's discounted to just $299.

The price might seem a little high, given that the screen is only 25 inches across. However, it's got a little more going for it that sets it apart from your average gaming display. If you want to get an idea of what's leading the market, check out our list of best gaming monitors to see what specs comprise our top picks.

Asus ROG Strix XG259QNS: now $299 at Amazon (was $379) The Asus ROG Strix XG259QNS features a 25-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution. It can reach an impressively high refresh rate of 380 Hz, which is paired with a short response time of just 0.3 ms. It's AMD FreeSync Premium certified for its performance and offers both DisplayPort and HDMI input options.

The Asus ROG Strix XG259QNS is built around a 25-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080px, which isn't the most dense on the market but should be plenty for most gamers. It can reach a refresh rate of 380 Hz and is paired with a response time that can get as low as 0.3 ms.

This gaming monitor covers 110% of the sRGB color gamut and can reach a maximum brightness of 400 nits. It's AMD FreeSync Premium certified, guaranteeing low latency and framerate compensation (LFC). It doesn't have any integrated speakers, but you do get a 3.5mm jack for connecting audio devices. As far as ports go, you get two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a DisplayPort port, and two HDMI ports for video input.

This appears to be part of Memorial Day weekend sales, but we're unsure how long it will be available at this rate. You can find more information about the offer on Amazon's official Asus ROG Strix XG259QNS product page.

