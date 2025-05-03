27-inch 4K 160 Hz IPS gaming monitor is down to $289 at Amazon

You can pick up the Asus VG27UQ1A gaming monitor at its lowest price.

Asus Monitor
(Image credit: Asus TUF)

Anyone who's been holding out for a good deal on a 4K gaming monitor should take a look at this deal from Asus on the VG27UQ1A 4K gaming monitor. It usually goes for around $349, but today, it's listed at a new all-time low price of just $289. This is one of the best prices we've seen for the monitor since its release. As of this writing, the listing has no specifications for how long it will be available at this price.

This monitor's specs are on the higher end of the spectrum, with an AMD FreeSync Premium certification backing up its quality. However, we still recommend looking through our list of the best gaming monitors to see what is leading the market and how the Asus VG27UQ1A compares to some of our favorite displays.

Asus TUF Gaming 4K Monitor: now $289 at Amazon

Asus TUF Gaming 4K Monitor: now $289 at Amazon (was $349)

The Asus TUF gaming monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified and offers plenty of quality specs for casual gamers and enthusiasts. It has a 27-inch IPS panel that can reach up to 160Hz. You get both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to use along with built-in speakers.

View Deal

The Asus TUF VG27UQ1A gaming monitor features a 27-inch 4K IPS display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160px. Its high refresh rate of 160 Hz is paired with a short response time of just 1ms. Its AMD FreeSync Premium certification guarantees a tear-free experience and low-framerate compensation (LFC) support.

This monitor has decent color support covering 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is backed up with a maximum possible brightness of 300 Nits. For audio support, it has two integrated 2W speakers and a 3.5mm jack for connecting external peripherals. For video input, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 input to choose from. The purchase is supported by Amazon's 30-day return policy and Asus's 3-year manufacturer's warranty.

Head to Amazon's Asus TUF VG27UQ1A gaming monitor product page for purchase options.

Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Contributing Writer

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.

