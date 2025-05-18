LG OLED 27-inch QHD 480 Hz gaming monitor is only $799 at Amazon

When it comes to gaming monitors, it helps to know what specs you want to prioritize when looking for a deal. In general, we recommend a panel-type suitable for fast refresh and response times, a high resolution, and HDR support with good contrast. Today we've come across a deal on the 27-Inch LG 27GX790A-B OLED QHD gaming monitor which hits all of those points and then some. This screen has plenty of quality specs that are more than well-suited for a gamer looking to spoil themselves with a little treat. It released late last year to the tune of $999, but it's currently discounted at Amazon to just $799.

We reported on the release of the LG 27GX790A-B in November of 2024 and were excited about the array of high quality specs, but not particularly blown away by the price. That said, today's discount more than shakes things up a bit. If you want to get an idea of how well this monitor compares to others on the market, check out our list of best gaming monitors to see which ones we personally recommend.

LG OLED QHD 27GX790A-B gaming monitor: now $799 at Amazon (was $999)

This gaming monitor might not be the biggest, measuring in at 27 inches, but it definitely packs a punch spec-wise. You get a super high refresh rate that maxes out at 480 Hz thanks to its OLED panel. It has a QHD resolution and is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified.

The LG 27GX790A-B is built around a 27-inch OLED panel with a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440px. This OLED panel can reach an impressively high refresh rate of 480 Hz. Moreover, the underlying tech enables a response time of just .03ms — much lower than what you can expect to find with a monitor based around a VA or IPS panel.

The screen is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified for its performance and covers 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. You get multiple input options, including a DisplayPort version 2.3 port and two HDMI 2.1 ports. A 3.5mm jack is included for connecting audio devices. A USB hub, plus a tilt / height / swivel / pivot stand is also part of the package. Your purchase comes with a 2-year manufacturer's warranty.

The LG 27GX790A-B gaming monitor is available for $799 right now at Amazon, but an expiration has not been specified. Because the purchase is available through Amazon, it's supported by their 30-day return policy.