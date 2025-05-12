Hit this gorgeous 34-inch Philips Evnia QD OLED widescreen gaming monitor deal and improve your gaming visuals

If you've experienced the true blacks and eye-popping smoothness of a QD-OLED gaming monitor and there isn't already one sitting on your desk, no doubt you're keeping your eye out for a deal on one. Here is a great opportunity to pick one up. It's large, it's curved, and it's got a sharp, wide QHD resolution. Perfect for upping your battlestation gaming potential.

Today at B&H Photo, you can find the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 34-inch QD OLED WQHD gaming monitor for just $729. Reduced in price by $70 from its $799 list price. With its large screen and gorgeous QD-OLED display, the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 has plenty of high-quality specs to impress, including an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification.

The Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 features a 34-inch quantum dot (QD) OLED panel with a dense WQHD resolution measuring 3440 x 1440px and an 1800R curved screen to wrap around your peripheral vision for full immersion. The refresh rate can reach as high as 175 Hz on DisplayPort, while the response time reaches an impressively low .03ms thanks to the QD-OLED panel used.

Connections include a USB hub that features 1x USB Type-B port, 1x USB Type-C port, and 4x USB Type-A ports. For the video inputs, the Evnia 34M2C8600 packs a DisplayPort 1.4 input and 2x HDMI 2.0 ports. Even though you would probably never use them, this monitor still includes a 3.5mm audio jack and two integrated 5W speakers. Handy for when you don't have any speakers or a headset to connect to your PC.

Philips Evnia 34-inch QD OLED WQHD monitor: now $729 at B&H Photo (was $799)

We had the opportunity to review the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 and gave it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 for its high-quality performance. Our biggest complaint was its lack of RGB color temperature adjustment options. However, its overall performance was excellent out of the box and thoroughly impressed our reviewer.