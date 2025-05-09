Serious about your shooters? Pick up this 8K-polling ultra-lightweight Glorious Gaming Series 2 Pro wireless mouse for just $38

If you're a first-person-shooter aficionado, then you're most likely already aware of the importance of a decently accurate and responsive mouse in helping you steadily rack up those headshots. Well, today's deal is on a surprisingly low-priced 8K-polling mouse from peripheral manufacturer Glorious. It's not the only 8K mouse available, and there are quite a few similar models available from competitors, but not at this price.

You can find this wireless mouse deal at Amazon, where the Glorious Series 2 Pro is on sale for just $38. The white version of the Series 2 Pro is still $98, so it looks like quite the bargain, seeing as this mouse only launched in Sept 2024.

The Series 2 Pro Wireless features Glorious' BAMF 2.0 26K sensor, which has a maximum resolution of 26,000 DPI, a maximum speed of 650 IPS, and can handle up to 50 G's of force. It's got 8K polling thanks to the included wireless dongle, and the mouse uses Glorious' own-brand optical switches.

Glorious Gaming Series 2 Pro Wireless 8K Gaming Mouse: now $38 at Amazon (was $96)

This lightweight mouse from Glorious only weighs 55 grams and sports an 8K wireless dongle. The Series 2 Pro uses an accurate BAMF 2.0 sensor that puts out a max DPI resolution of 26K. Pick your polling rate, all the way up to 8000 MHz for super-smooth cursor movement.

We very recently reviewed the Glorious Series 2 Pro and considered it a worthy addition to the lineup of ultra-lightweight mice on the market. Although its generic shape doesn't stand out as very exciting, its 55-gram weight and shape are indicative of the ultralight category of mice. At just $38, however, it's one of the cheapest mice available with these high specs.

