Treat yourself to a fresh XL SteelSeries mouse pad at 50% off — now only $12, its lowest-ever price

I'm pretty careful with all my tech and treat it well. But, no matter how much care and attention I pay to my mouse pad, it inevitably gets filthy from skin oils or the occasional slight drink spill. To extend the life of my mouse pads, I've washed them by hand, letting them soak and then hanging them outside to dry. This works well for a while, but eventually they succumb to the stains and the cloth wearing out, especially where your mouse wrist is placed. When I spot a deal like today's, it's a great chance to refresh my desk space with a shiny new mouse pad.

You can find today's excellent mouse pad deal at Amazon, where the SteelSeries QcK gaming XL cloth mouse pad is available for only $12, a 50% price reduction from the original $24 list price. This is the lowest price ever for this extra-large mouse pad. The XL SteelSeries pad measures 900 x 300mm (35.43 inches x 11.81 inches), more than ample to accommodate a full-sized gaming keyboard and mouse, while still providing plenty of room to maneuver.

Apart from the SteelSeries logo in the corner, this is an otherwise plain black cloth-topped mouse pad that will get the job done. The cloth top features a low surface friction micro-weave cloth, finely textured for high-DPI gaming, compatible with both laser and optical mouse sensors.

SteelSeries QcK Gaming Mouse Pad XL: now $12 at Amazon (was $24)

This extra-large (XL) mouse pad from SteelSeries is big enough to cover a large portion of your desk and sit both your keyboard and mouse. Along with protecting your desk from any scratches and stains, it's also a prime surface for mouse sensors and can help your mouse register more accurately.

The pad is naturally water-repellent due to its rubber and cloth construction, which gives you time to mop up any accidental spills. The edges of the pad feature braided stitching to prevent the layers from peeling and fraying. The underside of the pad is constructed from a non-slip, rubberized base that prevents sliding. So if you're looking to refresh your setup, you can't go wrong with a new mouse pad from a premium brand for just $12.

