Best RGB Mouse Pads: Smooth Gaming, Extra Glow

For many, mouse pads have become a commodity -- or even unnecessary -- with many optical mice claiming to work on most surfaces. But when it comes to PC gaming, a mouse pad can be important, guaranteeing an even and/or extra-slick surface to ensure smooth, precise, error-free movements. And if you’re going to add an accessory to your RGB-enabled gaming setup, your gaming mouse deserves something pretty to dance on too, no?

There are an ever-growing number of RGB mouse pads available online. But many come from vendors most have never heard of, and others may not have the features you have in mind. Mouse pads may sound simple enough once you’ve decided on a material, but when you add RGB lighting strips and customization software to the mix, it becomes easier to get buyer’s remorse.

Quick Shopping Tips

When buying an RGB mouse pad, ask yourself these questions:

Do you have an available USB port? These pads need something to power those colorful lights. If you don’t want to sacrifice a port, look for a pad with a USB passthrough port or consider ditching RGB altogether.

Hard or soft? Hard, plastic surfaces are more slippery, so your mouse will quickly glide across the surface with minimal force from your hand. These are best reserved for more competitive gamers (or at least those with a mouse with CPI control). In general soft cloth mouse pads offer more precise control.

Does it come with software? If there’s no software, it’s likely that you won’t be able to customize the mouse pad lighting’s colors or effects, and if you are the options will be limited. All of the mouse pads on this list feature free software for controlling the lighting.

How many RGB zones do you want? An RGB zone is individually customizable via software, so if you want to see more than one color at a time on your mouse pad, make sure you buy a pad with at least 2 RGB zones. Remember, RGB zones are different than “RGB LEDs.”

Best RGB Mouse Pad

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

SteelSeries QCK Prism

Best RGB Mouse Pad

Surface: Reversible (hard polymer plastic or micro-textured cloth) | Measurements: 14 x 11.5 x 0.3 inches (356.7 x 292.4 x 8.7mm) | RGB Zones: 12 | Software: SteelSeries Engine 3 | Base: Silicon rubber

Many RGB zones

Classy and reactive RGB lighting implementation

Reversible surface

Software has many pre-made themes

Reversible surface can obscure upper-right corner of RGB border

Plastic side attracts fingerprints

The SteelSeries QCK Prism is the best mouse pad with RGB. It’s not just a light show; the QCK Prism is fully outfitted for serious gaming. The square within the RGB border easily comes off, allowing gamers to choose between its hard polymer side for speedy gaming or the micro-textured soft cloth surface for greater control. It’s almost like getting two mouse pads in one.

When gaming, the mouse pad felt solid and reliable, thanks to its relatively heavy feel and thick rubber base that wouldn’t move an inch no matter how aggressive we moved our mouse. However, we noticed the removable area sticking up a tiny bit in the upper-right corner, which slightly cut into our view of the lighting in the upper-right corner when in a typical seated position. Plus, the plastic side easily attracted fingerprints.

The dignified, rubber black border framing 12 RGB zones provides a clean look that proves you can have colorful lighting without sacrificing class. The SteelSeries Engine software opens up waves of lighting customization options, but it’s also easy to get a mesmerizing effect without spending a lot of time in the app. There are eight well-designed presets that are attractive, including the sunrise-like 8:00 or the pink, orange and purple-themed Disco Mode. You also get reactive lighting around gaming scenarios, like low ammo or health with Dota 2, CS:GO, Utopia 9 and Neverwinter and the ability to sync lighting with other SteelSeries RGB products . SteelSeries also makes a cloth-only version of this mouse pad and an XL one .

Most Colorful RGB Mouse Pad

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Razer Firefly V2

Most Colorful RGB Mouse Pad

Surface: Hard, micro-textured plastic | Measurements: 14 x 10 x .01 inches (355 x 255 x 3mm) | RGB Zones: 19 | Software: Razer Synapse 3 | Base: Rubber

Large number of RGB zones

Bright RGB lighting

Braided cable

Mouse cable catch

Attracts fingerprint smudges

Software can be complex

If you’re looking for something that’ll steal attention, the Razer Firefly V2 is the most colorful RGB mouse pad we’ve tested. It has a whopping 19 customizable zones, and despite the thin lighting strips, the LEDs’ brightness visibly outshined competitors.

The mouse pad is fit for competitive gaming with what Razer calls a “micro-textured” plastic surface that feels slightly rough and enables speedy mouse movements but easily gathers fingerprints and smudges. Razer’s Firefly V2 is only 3mm thick, but its rubber base prevented any movement during gaming. Its cable catch, while a small detail, successfully kept our mouse’s wire in check.

Razer Synapse 3 , the detailed accompanying software, gives RGB tweakers full rein over all those lighting zones. You get brightness controls, seven presets, including a Reactive one that works with supporting Razer mice, and can sync the lighting with other Razer RGB devices. We also appreciate the toggle to “Switch off lighting when the display is turned off.” The software’s Chroma Studio (pictured above) function is where the more advanced customization occurs with numerous effects layers and the ability to control the effects’ cycling speed, duration and intensity. But its complexity means it’ll take a longer to master than simpler apps.

Best Budget RGB Mouse Pad

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cooler Master MP750 (M)

Best Budget RGB Mouse Pad

Surface: Soft cloth | Measurements: 14.57 x 10.63 x 0.12 inches (370.08 x 270 x 3.05mm) | RGB Zones: 1 | Software: Cooler Master MasterPlus | Base: Rubber

Spill-resistant

On-the-fly control button

Removable cable

Limited lighting options

RGB colors on software can look different in real life

Visible stitching

The Cooler Master MP750 (M) is the best budget RGB mouse pad at just $20 at the time of writing. Its finely textured cloth surface is supposed to offer a “slick texture and smooth maneuverability.” It’s sufficient for the average gamer but doesn’t immediately feel like anything special. More unique is its spill-resistant coating. When I spilled water on it, the large droplet easily rolled off and I could quickly clean it up the remainder with just a tissue. And if you want to go wire or RGB-free, you can unplug its MicroUSB to USB-A cable.

The MP750 (M)’s RGB border shines pretty brightly. A handy button lets you cycle through static colors without opening software. Unfortunately, black stitching interrupts the RGB frame, and I worry about getting things, like jewelry, caught between loops and causing damage.

Since there’s only one RGB zone, there’s not that much to do in the Cooler Master Master Plus software. You get four modes, Color Cycle, Static, Breathing or off, and five speed settings via a toggle. Static and Breathing modes offer a color picker, but it wasn’t always accurate. For example, when I tried to make a peach and white breathing effect, I instead got white-ish purple flickering. And when I tried to make it flash white, I was met with various shades of blue. Note Cooler Master also makes large and extra large versions of this mouse pad.

Best Wireless Charging RGB Mouse Pad

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Omen by HP Outpost

Best Wireless Charging RGB Mouse Pad

Surface: Reversible (hard plastic or cloth) | Measurements: 13.63 x 13.55 x 0.42 inches (346.2 x 344.17 x 10.67mm) | RGB Zones: 2 | Software: Omen Command Center | Base: Rubber

Qi wireless charging supports smartphones and other devices

USB passthrough port

Reversible surface

Hearty build

Reversible surface is hard to remove

Further RGB zones are hard to see

Expensive

Maybe RGB isn’t enough for our mouse pad. The Omen by HP Outpost brings much more, namely Qi wireless charging, a USB Type-A passthrough port and a reversible surface. You’ll have to pay a lot ( $100 at the time of writing), but it’s hard to find a rival with these capabilities. It also connects via USB Type-C but includes an adapter for USB Type-A ports.

The Outpost’s 5W Qi wireless charging is conveniently at the pad’s upper-left area, so it doesn’t interfere with the gaming surface. It worked flawlessly with various devices, not just HP’s own mice. That makes it more versatile than some other mouse pads with this feature, but your devices will charge slower on this 5W charger than on many other Qi chargers, which are rated to 10 or 15W.

The pad’s sturdy and heavy (1.53 pounds) build wouldn’t budge while gaming. Like the SteelSeries QCK Prism above, its reversible surface has a hard plastic side for quick mouse movements and a cloth one for more control. But the Outpost’s pad is much harder to remove. Plus, we wonder about the longevity of the thin, octagonal sticky strip -- that holds the mouse surface down -- after many swaps.

You only get two RGB zones here, and one is a small Omen logo. Omen Command Center software lets you pick between static color (presets or a color slider with RGB values and intensity slider) or animations. There are three pre-made animations for the Omen logo and four for the second zone surrounding the gaming surface. We appreciate that each animation also has up to four color schemes: Spectrum, Ocean (our favorite), Jungle and Volcano.

Best Extended RGB Mouse Pad

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

SteelSeries QCK Prism Cloth (XL)

Best Extended RGB Mouse Pad

Surface: Soft cloth | Measurements: 34.4 . 11.8 x 0.2 inches (900 x 300 x 4mm) | RGB Zones: 2 | Software: SteelSeries Engine 3 | Base: Rubber

Reactive RGB lighting available

Friendly software customization

Could be taller

Visible stitching

The SteelSeries QCK Prism Cloth (XL) is the best large RGB mouse pad. Its “micro-woven” cloth surface stays in place thanks to a silicon rubber base, and its RGB lighting can be used as a gaming advantage, as its programmable to communicate things like game alerts (low ammo or health, for example) and Discord notifications. Its extra-wide surface offers room to keep a gaming keyboard , but we wouldn’t mind a little more height. With our keyboard and wrist rest in place, there’s little vertical space remaining. Cooler Master’s XL RGB mouse pad is 1.6 inches (40mm) taller.

The QCK Prism Cloth (XL)’s two-zone RGB border shines evenly throughout. But it’s hard to miss its stitching, even though SteelSeries used clear thread.Plus, I can easily wiggle the stitches, which isn’t promising for long-term use during aggressive gaming sessions.

SteelSeries’ Engine software offers a decent range of customization options for the top and bottom RGB zones but not as many pre-made themes as with the reversible SteelSeries QCK Prism (listed above). You can control the speed in seconds and pick between Steady, ColorShift, Multi Color Breath, each with 3-4 pre-selected color schemes and the ability to control brightness. Among the large RGB mouse pads we’ve tested, none offer greater customization options than the QCK Prism Cloth (XL), which is even cheaper than some rivals.

MORE: Best Gaming Mice

MORE: Gaming Mice Reviews