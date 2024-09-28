Best Multicolor 3D Printers of 2024: Print the Rainbow

Best Multicolor 3D Printers 2024 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The competition for the best multicolor 3D printers is heating up, and now consumers have more choices when it comes to 3D printing in color.

Bambu Lab didn’t invent multicolor 3D printing but made it reliable, accessible, and fairly affordable with its AMS (Automatic Material System). Before the launch of the X1-Carbon in 2022 , we may have seen the occasional two-headed IDEX printer or expensive color add-on devices like the Mosaic Palette 3 Pro. However, these machines were often inaccurate and difficult to dial in. Only Prusa Research persisted with its MMU system and finally launched a reliable “full color” mod for its 3D printers.

Anycubic Kobra 3 with ACE was the first to clone Bambu Lab’s AMS. And Creality is expected to release a four-color Core XY later this year. Many others will surely follow.

Not all multicolor printers are created equal. We’ve tested and compared some of the best on the market to help you make an informed buying decision. Below, you will find a list of the best Multicolor 3D Printers. And if multicolor isn't your top priority, check out our list of the best 3D printers overall.

Best Multicolor 3D Printers You Can Buy Today

Best Enclosed Multicolor 3D Printer

1. Bambu Lab P1S with AMS AMS compatible with Bambu Lab X1-Carbon and P1P Our expert review: Specifications Slicers: Bambu Studio, Orca Slicer Time for Color Swap: 1 minute, 46 seconds Price: $849 printer combo, $349 AMS alone Today's Best Deals View at Bambu Lab Check Amazon Reasons to buy + AMS Fully assembled + Can be daisy-chained for up to 16 colors Reasons to avoid - Limited spool sizes - Doesn’t work well with cardboard spools

Bambu Lab’s AMS is the first of its kind, and has introduced many to the world of multicolor printing. Most of the unit is enclosed in a neat shoebox sized contraption that can sit on top of or next to your Bambu Lab P1S , X1-Carbon or P1P. The P1S is an excellent choice for color 3D printing, as the enclosure allows it to print high temperature filaments like ASA and ABS.

The AMS (Automatic Material System) comes fully assembled and only needs a few wires and tubes connected in order to work. Up to four AMS units can be daisy-chained together to achieve a 16-color print. The system is very user-friendly in the beginning, but maintenance requires a lot of patience to disassemble the machine. The tight bends in the tubing and the constant back-and-forth motion of the filament mean the Bowden tubes will wear out quickly, especially if you’re fond of glitter and other abrasive materials. I wore a hole in one Bowden tube within six months of use.

The Bambu Lab method of cutting filament at the cold part of the toolhead and pushing the rest through results in a lot of waste, affectionately called “printer poop.” This poop can be lessened with tuning in the slicer but can not be eliminated. Most consider this waste a fair trade-off for the convenience of colorful prints.

This method is also slower than others because of the time it takes to swap filament. I timed the swaps at one minute and 46 seconds due to the length of Bowden tube the material has to travel.

The AMS works best with Bambu Lab filament, of which there is a large selection to choose. Bambu Lab tags each spool with an RFID tag that allows the printer to identify the type and color of the material in the slicer. Many 3D party spools will also work in the AMS, but some spools – like Atomic or Prusament – are too wide. Cardboard spools can be problematic as they create dust that can clog up the mechanism and lack enough friction to work well on the motorized rollers. Members of the community have shared printable adapters to fix most of these problems.

Note, the Bambu Lab AMS can not print TPU - TPU must be used on a separate, non-mechanical spool holder.

More: Bambu Lab P1S Review

Best Multicolor 3D Printer for Beginners

Bambu Lab’s AMS Lite was made solely for the A1 and A1 mini bed slingers . This is my favorite of all the multicolor devices I’ve tested as it is simple to use, easy to maintain and rarely goofs up. The odd looking design is meant to sit on the right side of the printer, but Bambu Lab provides a printable clip you can use to mount the AMS unit on the gantry of the full sized A1.

The AMS Lite (Automatic Material System) comes mostly assembled, with a few pieces needing to be fitted together. There’s one cable to be plugged into the printer and four tubes to guide the filament to the toolhead. Unlike the original AMS, this one can not be daisy-chained, and it is not compatible with the Core XY machines.

Maintenance is much easier on this unit as every thing is out in the open. Spools are held from the center cores, which allows the AMS Lite to use more 3rd party filaments. Cardboard spools are not an issue. Still, some brands do not have the appropriate sized center holes and will not fit. Like the other Bambu Lab AMS this one reads an RFID tag on the spool to identify the type and color of the material in the slicer.

Like the original Bambu Lab printers, the A1 line also creates “printer poop” which the A1 simply flings to the side. The poop can be tamed with tuning in the slicer but can not be eliminated.

Note, the Bambu Lab AMS Lite can not print TPU - TPU must be used on a separate, non-mechanical spool holder.

More: Bambu Lab A1 Mini Review

Best Low Waste Multicolor 3D Printer

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Prusa MK4 with MMU3 Compatible with Prusa Research MK3S+ and MK4S Our expert review: Specifications Slicers: Prusa Slicer, Orca Slicer Time for Color Swap: 54 seconds Price: $799 for MK4S kit and $299 for MMU3 Kit, $359 for assembled MMU3. Today's Best Deals View at Prusa Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Low waste + Quick color swaps + 5 colors Reasons to avoid - Quirky - Requires a lot of table space

The Original Prusa MMU3 is a modification that can be installed on a Prusa MK4 , MK4S and even MK3S+. It requires an advanced understanding of 3D printers to build and requires permanently modifying the toolhead. It also requires a huge amount of table space. If that doesn’t scare you off, then you’re ready for a filament sipping MultiMaterial Unit that can handle five spools of any size with precision. Prusa Research designed the MMU3 to rapidly retract filament from the nozzle, so the only waste is a tuneable purge tower camped out on the rear corner of the print bed.

During testing, our MMU3 was paired with a MK4, and produced remarkably clean prints with very little waste. It suffered a couple feeding errors and worked best with fresh, dry filament. The spool holders have adjustable rollers that can handle both plastic and cardboard spools in any size, including half spools and 3KG spools. The spool is only pulled in one direction – retractions are absorbed by the buffer, so there is no fear of tangling. Loading the MMU is a little tedious, as the only motor is located on the MMU itself and filament has to be manual fed through the buffer to the printer.

The MMU3 is a complex device that sits on top of and around your MK4 bed slinger. The bulk of the MMU perches on the printer’s gantry, while a buffer cartridge sits on the side and a mass of tubes connects to a tabletop, five slot spool holder. Our MMU3 took an additional 23 inches of table space next to the printer with an untidy mess of tubes.

The MMU3 is sold as an “upgrade” and currently is not offered with a bundled discount. The DIY kit requires printing the parts and assembling the device from scratch. Attaching the MMU3 to your printer requires modifying the toolhead sensors.

Note, the Prusa MMU3 can not print TPU.

More: Prusa MK4S 3D Printer Review

Best Multi Material 3D Printer

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Prusa XL Built into the Prusa XL Tool Changer Our expert review: Specifications Slicers: Prusa Slicer, Orca Slicer Time for Color Swap: 12 seconds Price: Starting at $2499 for two toolheads Today's Best Deals View at Prusa Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Low waste + Quick color swaps + 5 colors Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Original Prusa XL is a 3D printer purpose built for printing with multiple colors and/or materials. It is a Core XY tool changer, meaning each filament gets its own hotend and nozzle. The printer has a single motion system that can pickup each tool head one at a time. There’s no need to clear the nozzles of filament before changing colors (or materials) and each tool head can have its own temperature setting. This is system is perfect for mixing various materials, though you still need to work a little slicer magic if you want different materials to bond well – like PLA and TPU. It also works well if you want to print in PLA and use PETG as a non-stick support material.

The Prusa XL can be purchased with one, two or five toolheads. Tool heads can also be added at a later time, up to five. The machine is rather pricey – costing $3999 with five tool heads. This is also Prusa Research’s largest machine, with a 360 x360 build plate.

Loading filament is a bit of a chore, with each tool head needing nearly five feet of Bowden tube from spool holder to nozzle. The machine is direct drive, so the material needs to be hand fed through the tubes until it hits the extruder. Each toolhead needs to be heated, with the filament fed through to the nozzle, just like a single color printer. Though loading takes more effort, over all print time is shorter than a Bambu Lab printer, as there is no need to respool the filament between color swaps.

The Prusa XL can handle any size spool, up to 2KG, with standard spindle type spool holders mounted to the sides of the printer. It has no problem with 3rd party filaments. TPU is a little tricky because of the length of Bowden tube you need to manually push it through, but it will work. You can also use a separate spool holder on the table, or mounted above, if you need to handle bigger spools or use a dry box.

More: Original Prusa XL Review

Best Multitasker Multicolor 3D Printer

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Anycubic ACE (Anycubic Color Engine) is the first “clone” we’ve seen of the Bambu Lab system. It’s a boxy multimaterial handler custom-made for the new Kobra 3 , which has a toolhead similar to the Bambu Lab A1. The ACE pulls double duty as a filament drier and can dry filament while the printer is off or on.

Though the ACE can be bought separately, it is currently only compatible with the Kobra 3, a speedy bedslinger with a custom toolhead and a hub to accept four Bowden tubes from the ACE. Like the Prusa Research MMU, each spool of filament has a dedicated path from the spool holder to the extruder. This means the printer only needs to retract the filament a few inches before swapping colors.

My only complaint with the ACE system is the lack of filament tuning in the bespoke slicer. The Kobra 3 uses a cutter to separate filament at the cold part of the toolhead, with the good filament pulled back a few inches while the leftover filament is pushed through the nozzle in the form of “printer poop.” Currently, this poop can’t be adjusted.

The Anycubic website says users will be able to use two ACE’s with one Kobra 3 sometime in the future. And while the ACE can dry TPU, it can not feed it through the system and should be used with a separate spool holder.

More: Anycubic Kobra 3 Review

The difference between Multi Material or Multicolor 3D Printing

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There’s a difference between printing four colors and printing four materials.

◾Multi Material 3D Printing

Combining PLA, PETG, and TPU in one print has inherent risks, as these materials print at different temperatures and won’t even bond to each other. Some hurdles can be overcome with slicing tricks, but you still have to deal with less than ideal bed temperatures and the risk of clogs created by residue from the different materials. (Note, only the Prusa XL can print TPU with other colors/materials.)

◾Multicolor 3D Printing

Bambu Lab’s printers won’t let you mix materials of wildly different temperatures, limiting itself to multicolor. Machines with separate toolheads are better at handling incompatible materials, though Prusa Research got around the problem with a rapid retraction method that yanks enough filament out of the nozzle so that clogs aren’t a problem.

