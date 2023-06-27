Best Budget 3D Printers 2023: High-Quality Output on the Cheap

Interested in diving into 3D printing as a hobby or using it to start a small business, but don't want to invest thousands of dollars right off the bat? Purchasing a budget 3D printer is a good way to get started or, if you're an experienced maker, to build out your farm.

The good news is that you won't lack for choices. There are dozens of capable budget 3D printers that sell for less than $300 and even some that go for below $200. The bad news is that, with a huge variety of makes and models, it can be difficult to find the right one.

At Tom's Hardware, we test dozens of consumer / prosumer-level 3D printers each year, measuring their speed, output quality, features and ease-of-use. To help you choose, we've listed the best budget 3D printers on the market right now, along with the pros and cons of each.

Check out our Shopping Tips section below and go through a short checklist of things to keep in mind before making your purchases. If you have room in your budget for more premium options, check out our list of Best 3D Printers overall for more recommendations.

Best Budget 3D Printers

Best Budget FDM 3D Printer

1. Anycubic Kobra Neo Best Budget FDM 3D Printer Specifications Technology: FDM Build Volume: 220 x 220 x 250 mm Build Platform: Double sided PEI Spring Steel, Heated Interface: 2.4 inch color LCD with knob Bed Leveling: Inductive Auto Leveling Connectivity: MicroSD/USB Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Quality prints + Direct Drive + Auto bed leveling Reasons to avoid - Z height adjustment is not beginner friendly - Difficult to upgrade

The Anycubic Kobra Neo is the best low-cost FDM 3D printer in the market today. It's an ideal 3D printer for budget-conscious beginners or could be used as a reliable backup machine for long-time makers who needs more than one machine for their multiple projects. This printer is very similar to the company's flagship Kobra in design and is also packed with great features that we really like such as automatic bed leveling, a direct drive extruder and a heated double sided PEI build platform.

The Neo is very easy-to-use as it is shipped 90 percent assembled so you can get your print projects started right away. It has a solid 220 x 220 x 250 mm build volume and a PEI flex plate that makes it easy to take your prints out without the need for scraping and damaging your plate in the process. In our testing, the Neo did an incredible job printing a very detailed dragon bust (Fotis Mint’s Red Dragon Bust) which came out with minimal stringing and showed off precise details of the model we chose.

Unlike the Kobra, this machine does not have touch screen for your setting configurations. But we felt that the knob controlled 2.4-inch color screen worked just fine to navigate the menus. Currently retailing at $169, the Neo comes at an affordable price range and has everything a new maker needs to start their 3D printing journey.

Best Value FDM 3D Printer

The Anycubic Kobra Go is very similar to the Neo in terms of its design. It has identical build volume, interface and even hardware. However, what distinguishes the Go from the Neo is that it is shipped as a do-it-yourself kit instead of a ready out-of-the-box package. The kit would require you to assemble the printer yourself. If you don't mind spending an extra 40 minutes on setup and are up to the challenge to building your own printer, then the Kobra Go is just the machine for you.

Though seemingly light on premium features, the Go does include automatic bed leveling and PEI flexible build plate which are two of the most useful functionalities we look for in a 3D printer that makes it easy to use. In terms of output, the Kobra Go does well with detailed prints when you slow it down and use good filament. (Check out our Best Filaments for 3D Printing for suggestions.) In our test, we printed Clockspring’s Illusionist Vase at a .16 mm layer height with 65mm/s speed which resulted in a perfectly smooth print.

Additionally, the Anycubic Kobra Go supports more file formats and more filament types than the Neo so the Go gives you more options to play with. Retailing at $179, it offers so much value for your investment.

Best Budget FDM for Beginners

Model by Bugman140 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Creality Ender 2 Pro Best Budget FDM for Beginners Our expert review: Specifications Technology: FDM Build Volume: 165 x 165 x 180 mm Build Platform: Textured Magnet on a heated bed Interface: LED screen with Control Knob Bed Leveling: Manual Connectivity: Micro SD, Micro USB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Quality Prints + Easy to assemble + Small footprint + Silent stepper motors Reasons to avoid - No assisted leveling - Tiny build volume

The Creality Ender 2 Pro is a solid choice as a starter machine for new makers. It is easy to assemble and operate, designed for portability and outputs great quality prints. The machine weighs under 10 pounds and has a top mounted handle for easy transport. It can easily fit small workspaces or stored away when not in use.

Compared to most printers, the Ender 2 Pro does have a smaller build volume of 165 x 165 x 180mm. Despite its size, the Ender 2 Pro is a reliable performer which includes an interruption recovery feature, so you won't lose your work if something happens in the middle of your print.

In our tests, the Ender 2 Pro delivered detailed print quality. (Check out our Best Filaments for 3D Printing for suggestions.) Our prints of 3D Benchy and a crystal dragon came out looking fabulous with all the fine detailing we were looking for.

Assembling the Ender 2 Pro took no time at all. Out of the box, it is shipped 90% pre-assembled so you only need to screw in a few bolts and the machine is ready for use. And with its silent stepper drivers and quiet cooling fans, you can enjoy printing in peace for once. It also comes with a flexible textured bed that holds models tight while printing and molds peel right off once you are done.

Additionally, the Ender 2 Pro can be upgraded with 3rd party hotends and premium bed plates making this a machine that can advance with you as you hone your 3D printing skills yourself. It currently retails for $179 but is often on sale for much less.

Best Budget Resin 3D Printer

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With its excellent 4K+ prints, easy set-up and large build volume, the Anycubic Photon M3 easily takes the crown as the best entry-level resin 3D printer we have reviewed.

What sets the Photon M3 apart from its competitors is its wide 163 x 102 x 180 mm build plate, which allows it to produce larger models in very fine detail. In our testing, we printed Louise Driggers’s Unicorn of Darkness and came out with impressive results. The 180mm tall model took over ten hours to finish, but the detailing on the unicorn's horn and ornate mane was so clear and sharp.

The M3 includes an etched build plate that holds models very well during printing and lets you remove them easily when done. It also comes with handy safety features such as a pour spout for the metal vat and a screen protector for the LED glass to keep the machine safe from accidental dripping.

Originally sold at $300, it is now available for $70 less than MSRP. This makes it an even more attractive and affordable choice as budget high resolution resin 3D printer.

Best Value Resin 3D Printer

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Elegoo Mars 2 Pro Best Value Resin 3D Printer Our expert review: Specifications Technology: Resin Build Volume: 129mm x 80mm x 160mm LCD Resolution: 1620 x 2560 LCD Size: 6.08-inch XY Axis Resolution: .05mm Connectivity: USB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Spring-loaded self-leveling build platform + Integrated air filtration system + Solid metal construction Reasons to avoid - Build volume can feel limited - Preloaded test print isn’t up to par

If you are looking for a quality high resolution resin 3D printer at a reasonable price-range, then you should include the Elegoo Mars 2 Pro in your short list. This machine comes with premium features such as integrated air filtration, 2K mono LCD resolution and solid metal construction, but without the premium price tag.

The Mars 2 Pro has a spring-loaded self leveling build platform that simplifies the set up configuration and makes it easy to calibrate. We also appreciate the built-in air filter which is a big plus for anyone sensitive to the smell of resin during the print process. (However, to minimize any danger of inhaling fumes, you still need to use the Mars 2 Pro in a well-ventilated room.)

In one of our tests, we used Printed Obsession's Doom Guy model with the Elegoo Standard Photopolymer Clear Green resin and it printed perfectly on our first try. The print time took over eight and a half hours but was well worth it as the 2K resolution masking LCD picked up all the fine details of the 3D model.

For fast high-res resin 3D printing at an affordable price, the Elegoo Mar 2 Pro earns our best value recommendation.

Best Budget Resin for Beginners

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Anycubic Photon Mono 2 Best Resin 3D Printer for Beginners Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Technology: Resin Build Volume: 165 x 89 x 143 mm LCD Resolution: 4096 x 2560 LCD Size: 6.6-inch Monochrome XY Axis Resolution: 34 microns Connectivity: USB Type A 2.0 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Detailed 4K prints + Fast setup + Effortless print removal + Easy to navigate menus + Generous anti-scratch film to protect the glass Reasons to avoid - Slippery feet on the base - Lightweight and cheap feel

The Anycubic Photon Mono 2 gets our nod as the best start-up printer for anyone who wants to get into resin 3D printing without breaking the bank. Designed specifically for first time resin users, this printer comes mostly assembled for easy setup, user friendly and includes an anti-scratch film screen protection.

It is light-weight and small for easy storage when not in use. But despite its compact size, the Photon Mono 2 features a bigger build volume than its Photon Mono cousins. We were able to fit six presupported minuatures on the build plate at once during our tests.

The Photon Mono 2 is a great printer for miniature models and small builds. It also comes with its own custom slicer, the Photon Workshop V3. Priced at $209, this machine is a solid and affordable option if you are looking to get started with resin 3D printing.

Shopping for a Budget 3D Printer: Top Tips

Here are a few important points you should keep in mind when considering buying budget 3D printers.

✅ Cost? How much can you afford to spend? If your budget is really tight, you can grab a model that's less than $200 but a sub-$300 budget will get you farther.

✅ FDM or Resin? The two main types of 3D printer are FDM, which involves spools of filament that are extruded onto the build plate or resin (aka SLA), which uses light to shape liquid resin. FDM printers are easier-to-use and don't have the safety concerns that come with handling noxious chemicals. If you can handle them properly, Resin printers give you a bit more detail, particularly for miniatures. Given the ease of use, though, we think FDM are best for most people.

✅ Features: Look for auto bed leveling, easy setup and a good UI. On FDM printers, getting a PEI build plate or direct drive design are real pluses. For resin, look for a high output resolution (2K or 4K).

