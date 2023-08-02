Best Laser Cutters and Engravers

While the best 3D printers can turn a spool of filament or a vat of resin into a working model, sometimes the best way to build something is by cutting through layers of acrylic, wood or metal to get the shapes you need. Other times, you just need to imprint an image or text on an existing surface. For these use cases, you need a laser cutter / engraver.

Laser cutters, also sometimes called laser engravers, come in all shapes and sizes, allowing you to safely work with a variety of materials from oak to iron-on transfers. You can get one of the best low-power laser cutters for as little as $220. Low wattage lasers are cheaper and perfect for engraving images and cutting thin materials. Higher wattage machines are more expensive, and can cut through thicker material in one pass. To help you choose, we’ve tested several models and listed the best laser cutters below.

Lasers are tested using both the supplied samples as well as popular project blanks, such as basswood sheets and bamboo cutting boards. We complete several test projects to evaluate how the laser performs while engraving text and images, whether it can cut acrylic, or etch something more difficult like stone or metal. Finally, we put the laser to work cutting thicker pine boards to determine if it meets manufacturer's stated capabilities.

Shopping Tips for Laser Engravers and Cutters

There are several factors to consider before buying the best desktop laser for you, so be sure to consider these questions before making a choice.

Add Enclosures for Safety : Any laser that can burn wood can burn your skin and damage your vision just by looking at it. The price of open frame machines is tantalizingly low, but this is because you get what you pay for: a motion system, a laser and little else. If your laser cutter doesn't come with an enclosure, buy a third-party one; enclosures don't need to be made by the same manufacturer as the laser equipment.





Diode, CO2 or Fiber? The three most popular styles of desktop lasers work on different materials to varying degrees. Diode lasers are more affordable, but at the low end are only good at etching organic material. CO2 lasers can slice and dice nearly any organic material and all acrylics, but their price and large size are more suitable for entrepreneurs or hobbyists with a large budget. Fiber lasers are very niche and primarily work on metal.





How much workspace do you need? If you want to engrave large items, like signs or cutting boards, you'll need a laser cutter with a suitable work space. Open frame lasers can often be placed on top of large items, while fully enclosed lasers might be more limited. Check to see if an enclosed laser has a pass through door for working on oversized projects.





What materials are you working with? If you only want to etch wood and cut paper, a low power diode laser will do the trick. If your projects require slicing a lot of wood and acrylic, a higher power diode can provide all the slicing power you need. A CO2 laser not only cuts thicker material faster, it can also slice blue and clear acrylic – materials that are invisible to the blue light of a diode laser.





What accessories are available? Important safety devices are often sold as extra accessories by manufacturers. This is only about reducing prices, it can also save you money. Some accessories can be shared between tools while others can be purchased from your local hardware store or solved with a little DIY. For example, good ventilation is very important, but you don't need an expensive air purifier if an open garage door is available. Also, if you're upgrading to a new laser cutter from an old one, you can often repurpose an enclosure and air assist rather than needing to buy new equipment.





Important safety devices are often sold as extra accessories by manufacturers. This is only about reducing prices, it can also save you money. Some accessories can be shared between tools while others can be purchased from your local hardware store or solved with a little DIY. For example, good ventilation is very important, but you don’t need an expensive air purifier if an open garage door is available. Also, if you’re upgrading to a new laser cutter from an old one, you can often repurpose an enclosure and air assist rather than needing to buy new equipment. Is software provided? Budget laser cutters may rely on free or paid 3rd party software. Free programs like LaserGRBL are very basic, while LightBurn is the industry gold standard and costs $60 for a yearly license. Premium laser manufacturers may include custom software, for example both xTool and Glowforge include proprietary software for their machines.

Best Laser Cutters and Engravers You Can Buy

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

1. xTool P2 Best CO2 Laser Cutter Our expert review: Specifications Machine Footprint: 1000 x 639 x 268mm (39.4 x 25.1 x 10.6 inches) Engraving Size: 600 x 308mm (23.6 x 12.1 inches) Laser Type: CO2 Laser Power: 55W Laser Wave Length: 10649 nm Engraving Accuracy: 0.15 x 0.2mm Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Base Plate: Metal slats and baseplate included Enclosure: Built In Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy assembly + Fully Enclosed + Positioning Camera + Large cutting area + Custom software Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Over 45 kg (99 pounds)

If you want to laser all the things, the xTool P2 does nearly everything with speed and accuracy. It can engrave and slice a wide assortment of materials, including 20mm thick Walnut and clear acrylic. It's fully enclosed with a camera for remote operation, air assist, exhaust fan, and metal grill. The lid locks for extra safety and pushing the release button will automatically stop the laser.

The P2 comes with all the bells and whistles, and is priced accordingly. At $4999 it may not be in the budget for the average hobbyist, but is definitely a good investment for a small business. The only downside of this “desktop” machine is its size. Weighing in at 99 pounds and taking up 39 inches of counter space, this laser cutter practically needs its own workshop.

xTool offers plenty of support for budding entrepreneurs with a website full of advice and a shop stocked with unbranded materials to engrave. Sure, you could source all your own materials, but everything that xTool sells has a preset profile in the laser’s custom software to make engraving and cutting effortless.

Material: Wood, bamboo, cork, stone, leather, fabric, cardboard and all acrylic.

More: xTool P2 Review

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Creality CR Laser Falcon Engraver Best Open Frame Laser Cutter Our expert review: Specifications Machine Footprint: 568 x 632 x 198 mm (22.3 x 24.8 x 7.8inches) Engraving Size: 400 x 415 mm (15.7 x 16.3 inches) Laser Type: Diode Laser Power: 5W Laser Wave Length: 455 nm Engraving Accuracy: 0.12 x 0.06 mm Connectivity: microSD card, USB Wire Base Plate: Not included Enclosure: Extra Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Creality Reasons to buy + Easy assembly + Built in exhaust fan + Large cutting area Reasons to avoid - No base plate included

Want to try out laser cutting / engraving without a huge investment? The Creality CR Laser Falcon will get you started for just $299. Produced by a popular 3D printing company, this was the first desk top laser we tested and it impressed us with its simple build and ease of use.

The Laser Falcon is an open frame diode laser with a manual focusing system and a surprisingly powerful exhaust fan with a carbon filter attached to the tool head. The tool head is wrapped with a laser proof acrylic shield and comes with safety glasses. You can purchase an optional enclosure from Creality for $79.

Cable management is pretty basic, but mesh sleeves manage to contain the wiring. No base plate is included with this machine, but if you’re only using it to engrave you can make do with a sheet of fireproof material like cement board from the hardware store. There’s no WiFi, so it is best used tethered to a laptop. You have the option of loading files onto an SD card and operating it with a single button on the machine.

The Laser Falcon we tested is the low power 5 watt model, which is excellent at engraving and can slice through wood up to 5 mm thick.

Materials: Wood, bamboo, cork, stone, leather, fabric, cardboard and most acrylic.

More: Creality CR Laser Falcon Review

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Two Trees TTS-55 Best Budget Laser Cutter Our expert review: Specifications Machine Footprint: 570 x 510 x 150 mm (22.4 x 20 x 5.9 inches) Engraving Size: 300 x 300 mm (11.8 x 11.8 inches) Laser Type: Diode Laser Power: 5.5W Laser Wave Length: 455 nm Engraving Accuracy: .08 x .08mm Connectivity: microSD card, USB-C, Wi-Fi Base Plate: Not included Enclosure: Extra Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Dark effortless burns + Inexpensive Reasons to avoid - No cutting surface included - Lots of cord clutter - Very smokey

The TTS-55 by Two Tree’s is a no-frills 5 watt diode laser cutter / engraver that’s a good starting point for budget minded buyers. It's easy to use and produces nice dark engravings in a short amount of time.

The Two Tree’s laser retails at $219, and doesn’t include a base plate. If you plan to mostly use the machine for engraving instead of cutting, you can protect your work surface with a sacrificial sheet of fireproof material – we used a cement board from the hardware store.

It comes with a tinted acrylic shield around the tool head and one pair of safety glasses. Two Tree’s sells an optional enclosure for $129 which will make the laser safer to run while also assisting with smoke removal. They offer a wide variety of upgrade options to customize your set up, such as a honeycomb work surface, frame extensions, air assist and rotary machine.

There is no native software for the TTS-55, however it is compatible with LaserGRBL and LightBurn.

Material: Wood, bamboo, cork, stone, leather, fabric, cardboard and most acrylic.

More: Two Trees TTS-55 Review

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. SnapMaker Artisan Best Laser Cutter Attachment for a 3D Printer Our expert review: Specifications Machine Footprint: 508 x 620 x 634 mm (20 x 24.4 x 24.9 inches) Engraving Size: 400 x 400 mm (15.7 x 15.7 inches) Laser Type: Diode Laser Power: 10W Laser Wave Length: 455 nm Engraving Accuracy: 0.05 mm × 0.2 mm Connectivity: USB stick, Wi-Fi Base Plate: Metal grid included Enclosure: Included Today's Best Deals View at MatterHackers Reasons to buy + 3-in-1 machine + Auto focus + Positioning camera + Complete package + Custom Software Reasons to avoid - Huge - Pricey

Laser attachments for 3D printers seems like a no-brainer – after all, you already have a perfectly good motion system, right? But the hassle of unscrewing your normal tool head and reprogramming the main board isn’t always so easy. Plus, laser safe enclosures for 3D printers are hard to find.

Enter Snapmaker Artisan, a 3-in-1 printer, laser and CNC combo that literally has it all. The machine has a handy auto focusing program, plus it uses a camera to guide material placement. Custom software from Luban is included with the machine to operate all three functions.

Switching between printing, lasering and milling is simple with quick release tool heads and snap in place work surfaces. A well vented, laser safe enclosure comes standard with the machine.

The Artisan has two drawbacks – it is very, very large and rather expensive. Priced at $2,999 it is more than an xTool D1 Pro with all the extras. But if you’re interested in lasers, 3D prints and milling – it may be the perfect all in one workshop tool for you.

The Artisan comes standard with a capable 10 watt laser and roomy 400 x 400 build surface. The machine can be upgraded with 20 and 40 watt tool heads that also have air assist.

Materials: Wood, bamboo, cork, stone, leather, fabric, cardboard and most acrylic.

More: Snapmaker Artisan 3-in-1 Review

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. xTool D1 Best Laser Cutter for Home Business Our expert review: Specifications Machine Footprint: 625 x 610 x 310 mm (24.6 x 24 x 12.2 in) Engraving Size: 430 x 390 mm (16.93 x 15.35 inches) Laser Type: Diode Laser Power: 20W Laser Wave Length: 455 nm Engraving Accuracy: 0.08 mm × 0.10 mm Connectivity: microSD card, USB, Wi-Fi Base Plate: Metal grid included Enclosure: Extra Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Large cutting area + Safety features to prevent fire + Excellent cable management + Custom software Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The xTool D1 Pro is an open frame laser cutter that can cut and engrave with ease. We sliced 10mm pine boards and 3mm pieces of acrylic with its powerful 20 watt diode laser. It was also able to quickly etch slate tiles and painted metal travel mugs.

The D1 Pro is very much a professional tool for makers who take their hobby seriously. It comes with feature rich software custom tuned to your laser and the website is chock-full of helpful tutorials and advice for entrepreneurs. xTool also sells label free goods and raw materials for making just about anything your laser can handle.

One of the advantages of the D1 Pro is its set of sensors: limit switches to prevent the laser from hitting the sides of the frame, a gyroscope to switch the machine off if it’s picked up, or falls, during operation and a flame detector to switch the laser off in case of fire. You also have the option of upgrading the tool head to more powerful wattage or an infrared tool head for etching plastic and metal.

The D1 Pro is not for the budget conscious, especially if you want all the extras. Its speed, quality and power are well worth the $1097 starting price tag for those who use a laser frequently. This is an excellent model for hobbyists looking to start a small business, but not ready for the investment that comes with a C02 laser.

Materials: Wood, bamboo, cork, stone, leather, fabric, cardboard and most acrylic.

More: xTool D1 Review

How We Test Laser Cutters

Each laser we review is carefully vetted for safety, performance, and ease of use. Depending on the capabilities of the laser cutter, we will use it to engrave on or cut patterns out of various materials including wood and acrylic.

We always first test the laser using the supplied safety gear, but we reserve the right to move the equipment into a 3rd party enclosure if needed.

