WeCreat Vista 10 Watt Review: Small but Mighty

The WeCreat Vista is the follow-up to the larger WeCreat Vision , one of the best laser engravers we’ve reviewed at Tom’s Hardware. The Vista offers a similar build area to the Vision (16.7 x 11.4 inches), can engrave on materials up to 40mm without risers, includes an integrated camera and alignment laser, and uses a laser with a smaller spot size (0.06 x 0.04mm) for fine detail engraving. Fully enclosed in a metal chassis with a blue light filter lid and a rear exhaust for smoke, the Vista is capable of cutting and engraving on common materials like plywood and acrylic, as well as slate coasters and stainless steel tumblers. Coupled with the intuitive MakeIt! software for both build preparation and simple design, the Vista performed well during testing, and its documentation was refreshingly robust.

While it didn’t quite make our list of the best laser cutters and engravers , the Vista is a compelling value for users interested in a fully enclosed laser with a rotary attachment. The Vista is currently offered for $799.99 on the WeCreat website, and $849.99 using the current coupon on Amazon . Additional extras like the 2-watt IR laser for engraving metal, the smoke purifier, and materials are all available directly from WeCreat.

Specifications of WeCreat Vista

Swipe to scroll horizontally Machine Footprint 25.3 x 18.5 x 6.5 inches (643mm x 471mm x 166mm) Engraving Size 16.7 x 11.4 inches (414mm x 290mm) Laser Type Diode, Class 1 Laser Power 10W Laser Spot Size 0.06mm * 0.04mm Laser Wavelength 455nm Motion Accuracy 0.05mm Enclosure Integrated Cutting Platform Removable Air Filter Optional Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi

WeCreat Vista: Included in the box

The WeCreat Vista ships with all of the accessories nested inside the laser, which makes for a very quick unboxing and setup. From cutting the tape off the shipping box to getting the software installed, it took me well under an hour to get started with my first project. WeCreat sent the 10W Rotary Package for this review which includes the laser, the air assist module, the 10-watt diode laser engraver module, and the rotary engraving module.

The Vista includes all of the tools needed to operate the laser (drivers, cables, bubble level, etc.) as well as tube of lube for the rails and several sizes of jaws for the rotary engraver. A pair of test pieces that confirm the functionality of the laser are also included, showing both a bitmap image as well as several linearity tests.

Design of the WeCreat Vista

The WeCreat Vista is a compact unit that fits comfortably on a typical workbench, and the relatively low 6.5-inch height of the machine gives the Vista a pizza box-like appearance. There is only a single button on the front of the Vista: a backlit round button that will blink when a job is ready to be started. The lid has a pair of hydraulic lifts that support the lid once opened, and the bottom of the enclosure has a removable tray which can be pulled out for cleaning.

The X and Y axes use a belt-driven system for motion that is advertised as offering motion accuracy of 0.05mm. The motion system feels well-designed and the components are robust, with linear rails offering smooth and consistent motion during long travel moves. The laser module contains a small Z axis which moves the laser down during operation and brings it back up once a job is complete. The air assist hose is routed through the back of the unit and connects directly to the laser module.

The air assist, exhaust hose, power, and communication cables are all connected to the rear of the Vista, which gives the machine a neat and tidy appearance during operation, as opposed to the jumble of cables seen on the similarly-priced Mecpow X4 Pro . This type of attention to detail gives the Vista an edge in the home and hobbyist market, as the machine has a much higher level of industrial design.

The Vista uses a clever combination of a laser pointer, LED strips, and an integrated camera to enable users to lay out their projects. The camera is mounted on the inside of the lid, which needs to be opened to take a picture. When opened, the laser pointer adds a small dot to the center of the build area, which can also be seen in the camera. The entire workspace is lit up clearly by the integrated LED light strips with a soft diffusing cover.

A major feature of the Vista is what WeCreat calls the “World’s First FlipLaser”, a surprisingly clever way to add rotary engraving to a shallow engraver without adding any Z height. The 10 watt laser module has two quick-release screws that secure it in a typical orientation, with the laser pointing down. When loosened, the entire module swivels 90 degrees so the laser is faces the rear of the Vista.

This space-saving feature allows the rotary tool to hold the workpiece next to the laser, instead of under it. I was impressed by how easy this mechanism was to use, and can immediately see the value for users who frequently switch between flat (plywood, coasters, acrylic) and round (tumblers, glasses, rings) materials.



Fume Extractor for the WeCreat Vista

WeCreat offers an optional fume extractor to help reduce the amount of smoke and odor produced during cutting and engraving. The Solder Fume Purifier PP2301 is a $699 add-on that offers 300m³/h of airflow in a 200-watt unit. This purifier uses a three-stage filter (cotton, HEPA, and activated charcoal) to capture smoke and odor as it is exhausted from the rear of the unit and vent the filtered air back into the working space. The PP2301 has multiple speed settings as well as a remote control, so it can be turned on and off even if it’s placed in a difficult-to-reach location (under a desk, near a window, etc.).

I ran the Vista in a garage, and the impact of the purifier was dramatic when cutting 3mm basswood. Without the purifier, the smell of burning wood and smoke from the unit immediately filled the room. With the purifier activated, the smoke was contained, and the smell was only faintly noticeable. While the PP2301 may be a bit pricey relative to the Vista, it’s worth every penny for users concerned with filtration.

Safety Precautions for the WeCreat Vista

Just like the larger WeCreat Vision, the Vista is advertised as being a Class 1 laser , but a sticker on the enclosure indicates that the rating changes to Class 4 when the enclosure is open and the interlock is defeated. The lid has a blue light filter which acts as a protective barrier between the laser and the user, and the metal enclosure has been designed to prevent any smoke or light leaks during operation.

The Vista uses a removable tray that can be easily accessed for cleaning between jobs. This tray serves two primary purposes: protecting the surface that the Vista is resting on as well as collecting all of the small pieces that fall during cutting. Small pieces like this can be a fire hazard, and I like this approach to cleaning the unit by making it as easy as possible to remove the tray, brush out the scrap, and replace the tray.

Software for WeCreat Vista

The WeCreat Vista uses the proprietary WeCreat MakeIt! Software, a simple and easy-to-use application that offers a balanced approach to build preparation and design. Users can select Clipart-type images from a stock library, add text and shapes, define bitmap engraving parameters, and send the job directly to the Vista. The software connects to the Vista either through a direct USB connection or Wi-Fi, and the integrated camera gives a live preview of the work area for precise layout of designs.

Using the image library, I inserted an outline of a bat on the canvas, added an offset to create a cut line, arranged the layers, and clicked ‘Start.’ The process only took a few minutes, and the resulting piece came out exactly as intended. For simple or text-based designs, this may be the only interface a user will need to bring their designs to life.

Vista includes a six-month subscription to the premium models in MakeIt!, which include a variety of projects from simple to complex. Several of these projects are seasonal, including some Halloween decorations, Christmas ornaments, and similar concepts. Users can import projects directly from the catalog into the build prep interface, like the Halloween sign I found in the seasonal decorations category.

Being able to quickly go from concept to finished product in a few minutes is a real strength of the MakeIt! Software, and part of the reason the Vista is going to be a popular machine for hobbyists and home users. The Vista is also compatible with Lightburn, a more advanced build prep software that offers much finer control at the expense of needing to be more involved with the setup and calibration. For power users, Lightburn will be the likely software choice, while MakeIt! will be reserved for small or simple jobs.

MakeIt! also includes a jigsaw generator, a fun inclusion that uses a few parameters to generate the outline of a jigsaw puzzle. This can be combined with the bitmap engrave setting to first create an image and then convert it into a jigsaw puzzle. First, I used the Tom’s Hardware logo to create a bitmap engrave and tested a few parameters to get the level of contrast I was looking for. Once I had an image I was happy with, I added the jigsaw on top of the logo and sent the entire job to the Vista for processing.

The result is a 40-piece puzzle that fits together snugly and can be removed easily from the Vista. The 10-watt laser module cutting at 2mm/s results in a clean puzzle that doesn’t have any charring or burning around the edges. Software tools like this puzzle generator help lower the entry barrier for users without design experience or experience with vector-based tools like Adobe Illustrator.

Engraving / Cutting with the WeCreat Vista

While laser engraving and cutting are subtractive processes, it’s still possible to make 3D parts using a single sheet of plywood. Autodesk had previously published (but no longer maintains) a tool called Slicer for Fusion 360 which allows users to upload a 3D model and convert it into slices using parametric settings (material thickness, size, etc.). Using this program, I converted a 3D model of a Benchy into a series of 3mm slices and laid the entire project out on a single sheet of 3mm basswood.

Using a 3mm sheet of basswood, I processed the job using slightly modified settings for a cut line (2mm/s, 80% power) to reduce the amount of burning around the edges. The MakeIt! software allows users to specify the order that layers are processed in so I first used the Line Engrave setting to add the numbers and alignment marks to all 59 pieces, then went back and processed the cut lines. The job took roughly 45 minutes, most of which was spent on the relatively slow cut lines.

Using the assembly aids etched into the parts (part # and alignment points), putting the Benchy together was a fun process that took about 30 minutes. Carefully lining up each part, I was impressed with how accurately even some of the smaller contours had resolved relative to the size of the part. At a 3.0mm layer height, this is probably the thickest Benchy I’ve ever made!

Like most diode lasers, the Vista is capable of engraving on slate coasters and includes ‘Slate Stone’ as a material preset in the MakeIt! Software. I used the plotter.vision tool to create a wireframe SVG, exported the vector art, and imported it into MakeIt!. A nice feature is being able to control the color of the design in the work area, so I wasn’t trying to align a black wireframe on a black coaster. In addition, the integrated camera and laser pointer allowed me to precisely lay out the art on the workpiece so I could avoid certain areas of the coaster.

The default settings for engraving slate coasters (78% power, 150mm/s speed) worked perfectly the first time and resolved even the smallest of the paths. The engraving lines are exceptionally fine, and the coaster took 3 minutes and 35 seconds to complete. I cleaned off the engraved surface with an IPA wipe to remove the dust and highlight the engraving.

I’m a fan of the Plotterfun web app published by mitxela , an extension of the popular Squigglecam by Maks Surguy which allows for squiggles, stippling, and other vector-related fun. The spiral algorithm will convert an image into a spiral with variable amplitude to simulate brightness, and the entire line is a single continuous toolpath, which makes for a relatively efficient job.

The difference between the estimated time and the actual total time was significant for this model. MakeIt! estimated a total of 10 minutes and 43 seconds to complete the job using the standard line engrave settings, but the actual time to complete the job was 41 minutes and 36 seconds. While I don’t typically rely on the estimated time for jobs like this, I was still surprised at how inaccurate the estimate was compared to the total time. Considering this job was essentially a single unbroken line and could be calculated using the linear speed of the engraving, I would have expected a difference of only a few minutes.

Inaccurate time aside, the vector art was ideal for engraving and fine details like the whiskers in the original image translated to the spiralized line. This style of plotter-inspired art is really where the MakeIt! software excels, with no additional toolpathing or optimization required to generate a unique piece of art. Programs like Inkscape offer additional control and expose more settings to users, but for beginners or anyone just interested in dropping an SVG into the software and clicking “Start”, this is a great first step.

Rotary Engraving with the WeCreat Vista

The Vista supports rotary engraving through the optional rotary attachment, which is included in the 10W Rotary Pack bundle. This belt-driven attachment uses adjustable jaws to hold the workpiece and rotate it around a central axis. This mode is where the FlipLaser really shines, and the impact of the rotating assembly becomes immediately apparent. Normally, a rotary attachment like this would require the entire assembly to be lifted so the laser can sit above the workpiece. With the FlipLaser, the module just needs to be rotated, the rotary attachment bolted to the frame, motor wires connected, and you’re ready to start engraving.

For laying out cylindrical projects, the MakeIt! software has an interesting approach to the preview. The rotary attachment is shown in a red hatched area marked “Non Working Area”, and a centerline is generated to show the axis of rotation. The available space for engraving is shown as - and + 180° and represents the full available area for engraving. Just like the other materials, MakeIt! also includes a material preview matrix to show the impact of adjusting both speed and laser intensity on a project.

The engraving etched away the coating on this stainless steel tumbler in just under 15 minutes and it looked like something you’d find at a craft fair or company swag from an event. Using art from the MakeIt! library and some simple text, the design of this tumbler only took a few minutes and the 3D preview mode showed precisely where the engraving would be on the tumbler. It’s clear that WeCreat has put time and effort into making the rotary engraving as simple a process as possible for users, and the result is clean engravings with a minimal amount of preparation.

Bottom Line

Laser engravers can be a tricky product category to review. Unlike the best 3D printers , which can be operated without much ancillary equipment, laser engravers require protective eyewear, smoke mitigation, and other infrastructure typically not found in a home workshop. The WeCreat Vista is clearly aimed at the Etsy crowd, with simple software and a safety-first approach to hardware. With a 10-watt laser, a generous 16.34 x 11.42 inch build volume, and the integrated FlipLaser for rotary engraving, the Vista is an appealing choice for anyone interested in the larger WeCreat Vision (one of the best laser cutters and engravers), but looking for a sub-$1,000 price tag.

The real strength of a laser engraver like the Vista is the complete ecosystem offered by WeCreat, including hardware, software, and documentation. The MakeIt! Software is usable within minutes of installation, the hardware requires minimal assembly or tinkering, and the optional fume extractor reduces the amount of smoke being vented considerably. Less expensive engravers like the Two Trees TTS-55 (one of the best laser engravers in the budget category ) are typically designed with less consideration for safety and ease of use and are optimized for value. I was impressed with the performance, ease of use, and quality of the Vista and expect it to be a popular laser for home and workshop use.

The Vista is offered in several packages, with the $799.99 10W Rotary pack offering the best balance between price and functionality for most users. The jump in price to the IR laser (for engraving on metal) is significant, with the $1,119.99 package bumping up against more premium machines like xTool F1 , one of the best laser engravers for engraving on metal. If you’re interested in exploring laser cutting and engraving as a hobby or a business but want to stay under $1,000, the WeCreat Vista offers a good balance between value and functionality without sacrificing safety features.