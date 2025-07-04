Elon Musk's Optimus boast in doubt as humanoid robot production plans halted — Telsa’s projections for 10,000 robots in 2025 cast into doubt, according to supply chain sources

Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot production plans have been halted, according to Taiwan’s Digitimes. The industry journal cites unnamed China supply chain sources, who informed reporters that Optimus was facing a redesign. Moreover, the rumor indicates that "works to refine key technical components" will need to be completed before a new mass production schedule is drafted.

In January, the polarizing CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, told investors that roughly 10,000 Optimus robots would be built by the year-end. “Will we succeed in building 10,000 exactly by the end of December this year? Probably not, but will we succeed in making several thousand?” Musk asked investors rhetorically. “Yes, I think we will.” He also confidently expected these robots to be “doing useful things” straight away.

Today’s news of the redesign and expected delay stems from the rather vague assertion by China-based sources that “works to refine key technical components” are necessary. That’s interesting because in April, we reported on Optimus production being delayed due to a magnet issue.

At the time, Musk explained the production snag was due to negotiations with China to “get a license to use the rare-earth magnets.” China was seeking reassurance that its magnetic materials wouldn’t be put into military hardware, and Musk seemed dismissive of such a notion, but we don’t know how that would reassure the CCP.

Recently, we learned that China loosened rare earth material restrictions in a deal to reopen the licensing of chip design software from the U.S. and allies. So, we wonder whether Tesla’s magnet sourcing woes are now over, or the refinement of key technical components must go on due to some other factor(s).

Testing shone a light on need to recalibrate

Back to today’s industry-sourced rumors, Digitimes indicates that Tesla had completed the assembly of around 1,000 Optimus units in June. However, it stopped parts procurement mid-month, with its engineers asking for approximately two months to recalibrate.

Reasons for this pause and design rethink include “overheating in joint motors, limited lifespan in transmission mechanisms, and inadequate battery endurance,” according to DigiTimes. It is also claimed that multiple parts suppliers are being assessed for new versions of components like joints, grippers, fluids, and manipulators, key to robot dexterity. The impact of rare earth procurement delays isn't brought up in the new report.

More time also precipitates refinements

It isn’t all bad news, though. Digitimes also notes that there are some major upgrades present in Optimus Gen-3. Specifically, the humanoid robot’s hands now offer improved articulation, with “22 degrees of freedom—five fingers with four joints each, plus two in the wrist.” At this stage of the evolution of robots, humanoid form factors are still tricky for tin can robot designers.

Though it looks increasingly doubtful Tesla will meet its self-imposed thousands of Optimus robots being useful target, for late 2025, improvements are welcome. First impressions are also crucial for this kind of consumer-facing technology, and a refined initial offering to the public, despite delay, seems like a worthwhile tradeoff against being punctual with a quickly apparent, flawed product.

Amazon – fewer frills, more delivery

In stark contrast to Tesla, Amazon has been impressively successful in its robotic rollout, and the number of automatons in its warehouses has started to rival humans. Earlier this week, we learned that the online retail giant had deployed its one millionth robot and was testing a new AI model for robot control efficiency.

Some of Amazon’s robots look stunted and task-oriented, but that kind of operational specialization is probably good business. Amazon is also said to be working on humanoid robots for some future designs, though.

