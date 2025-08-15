Trump mulls a 300% tariff on chips — levies coming within two weeks as Section 232 investigation nears completion

News
By published

The demands increase.

Donald Trump centred, looking pleased
(Image credit: Getty Images North America)

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to introduce steep new trade duties on steel, semiconductors, and possibly pharmaceuticals within the next two weeks. What could bewilder the high-tech industry is that Trump is mulling up to 300% tariffs on semiconductors, according to Bloomberg

"I am going to have a rate that is going to be 200%, 300%," said Trump while talking to journalists onboard of the Air Force One, according to Bloomberg

The threat would certainly make PC enthusiasts wonder whether they will have to pay $1,999 for Nvidia's top-end GeForce RTX 5090 as they do now, or nearly $6,000 if the proposal comes into effect. Buy, maybe not at all? 

Trump's habit of announcing extreme tariff plans — like 200% – 300% duties on semiconductors — without actually putting them in place creates prolonged uncertainty that impacts the whole semiconductor supply chain. 

See more CPUs News
TOPICS
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    Honestly...nobody likes a bully...I WISH big tech would just respond w/ "due to insane tariffs we are no longer taking US orders" as the nations need the product more than the producer needs the specific customer.
    Reply
  • waltc3
    Unless, of course, your chips are fabbed in the US, where the tariffs are $0. That's the whole idea...;) US chip manufacturing will become major in record time, I'll predict. The amount of new investment is huge.
    Reply
  • DS426
    waltc3 said:
    Unless, of course, your chips are fabbed in the US, where the tariffs are $0. That's the whole idea...;) US chip manufacturing will become major in record time, I'll predict. The amount of new investment is huge.
    It takes a long time and a lot of money to build advanced node fabs. Getting a few weeks notice isn't exactly conducive to re-onshoring manufacturing.
    Reply
  • toffty
    waltc3 said:
    Unless, of course, your chips are fabbed in the US, where the tariffs are $0. That's the whole idea...;) US chip manufacturing will become major in record time, I'll predict. The amount of new investment is huge.
    You may consider learning what it takes to create fabrication plants. Not to mention the materials that it takes to produce chips is a world-wide effort and cannot feasibly come from a single country with.

    For this type of policy to work, the tarrifs would come into effect slowly over years of jot decades.

    Frankly, companies are likely to raise prices considerably and wait out Trump rather than spend the money and time to make the new plants. Easier to bribe politicians 😉
    Reply
  • funguseater
    It's all the supporting industries that dont exist that will really slow things down, even getting water to these new fabs is going to be something interesting
    Reply