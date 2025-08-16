Seagate spins up a raid on a counterfeit hard drive workshop — authorities read criminals' writes while they spill the beans

Bust finds nearly 700 Seagate hard drives, along with some from Kioxia and Western Digital.

According to German news outlet Heise, notable progress has been made regarding the counterfeit Seagate hard drive case. Just like something out of an action movie, security teams from Seagate's Singapore and Malaysian offices, in conjunction with local Malaysian authorities, conducted a raid on a warehouse in May that was engaged in cooking up counterfeit Seagate hard drives, situated outside Kuala Lumpur.

During the raid, authorities reportedly uncovered approximately 700 counterfeit Seagate hard drives, with SMART values that had been reset to facilitate their sale as new. The confiscated batch included several models from Seagate's extensive hard drive range, with capacities reaching up to 18TB. However, Seagate-branded drives were not the only items involved, as authorities also discovered drives from Kioxia and Western Digital.

