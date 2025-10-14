Nvidia's DGX Spark AI mini-PC goes up for sale October 15 — 1 petaFLOP developer platform was originally slated for May

News
By published

Potent, pint-size platform also got a $1000 price hike between announcement and launch

A DGX Spark developer workstation
(Image credit: NVIDIA)

Nvidia's DGX Spark AI mini-PC got its first star turn at CES this year and was penciled in for a May launch date at the show, but the platform has since experienced delays on its road to market. Whatever wrinkles were preventing a launch have apparently been ironed out. Nvidia has announced that DGX Spark systems will be available to buy starting October 15, both from Nvidia itself and from partners including Dell, Asus, MSI, and HP.

As a refresher, the DGX Spark is a Grace Blackwell GB10-powered mini-PC platform that's custom-tailored to the needs of local AI inference and development. Running inference on many of today's state-of-the-art AI models requires far, far more GPU-local memory than even the 32GB that an RTX 5090 can provide. (The RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell offers up to 96GB of GPU-local memory, but that's an $8000+ product before you add in the cost of a host server or workstation).

Nvidia originally said DGX Spark systems would start at $3,000 back in January, but at least the first-party DGX Spark will now retail for $3,999. Even at that price, its tiny size, relatively modest 240W power envelope, and complete turn-key support for the CUDA stack are likely to win it a lot of fans in the burgeoning AI space. We’ll have to see whether its long time in the oven has been a liability in a market where everything can still change in the space of hours or days.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

TOPICS
Jeffrey Kampman
Jeffrey Kampman
Senior Analyst, Graphics

As the Senior Analyst, Graphics at Tom's Hardware, Jeff Kampman covers everything to do with GPUs, gaming performance, and more. From integrated graphics processors to discrete graphics cards to the hyperscale installations powering our AI future, if it's got a GPU in it, Jeff is on it. 

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Notton
    I like how there's a $1000 price hike with no explanation as to why. It just is.
    A Ryzen 395 mini-PCs with the 128GB/2TB config is $2000, half the price.
    Reply
  • DougMcC
    Notton said:
    I like how there's a $1000 price hike with no explanation as to why. It just is.
    A Ryzen 395 mini-PCs with the 128GB/2TB config is $2000, half the price.
    And it performs the same? 1 petaflop of fp4 cuda throughput?
    Reply
  • Notton
    DougMcC said:
    And it performs the same? 1 petaflop of fp4 cuda throughput?
    I doubt the Ryzen 395 has 1 petaflop of FP4 CUDA, but the point I was trying to make, before my ADHD kicked in, was there's clearly an Nvidia tax.
    Reply
  • Scott_Tx
    You need about 600gb to run a big model too.
    Reply