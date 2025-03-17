AMD boasts its Ryzen AI Max+ 395 is up to 12.2x faster than Lunar Lake in AI workloads

published

Ryzen chip consumes more than 3x the power, but fits in the same thin-and-light form factor as Lunar Lake competition.

AMD Strix Halo Ryzen AI Max
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's fire-breathing Ryzen AI Max+ 395 allegedly crushes Intel's latest efficiency-focused Lunar Lake CPUs in AI benchmarks. An AMD blog post claims the new Zen 5 + RDNA 3.5 chip is up to 12.2x faster than the Core Ultra 7 258V.

AMD benchmarked the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and Core Ultra 7 258V (with Arc 140V graphics) in a variety of large language models and LLM configurations, including DeepSeek R1 and Llama. Model sizes were restricted to 16GB to offer a fairer comparison against Lunar Lake-powered laptops with 32GB of memory (the highest memory configuration available for these devices). An Asus ROG Flow Z13 64GB was used for the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 test system, and an Asus Zenbook S14 32GB was used for the Core Ultra 7 258V test system.

Image 1 of 3
Ryzen AI Max+ 395 AI benchmarks vs. Core Ultra 7 258V
(Image credit: AMD)

In DeepSeek R1, the Ryzen chip was up to 2.1x faster (measured in tokens per second) than the Intel counterpart using Distill Qwen 1.5b, up to 2.2x faster using Distill Qwen 7b; up to 2.1x faster using Distill Llama 8b; and up to 2.2x faster using Distill Qwen 14b. In Phi 4 Mini Instruct 3.8b, the Ryzen chip was up to 2.1x faster than the Intel Lunar Lake chip; up to 2.2x faster in Phi 4 14b; and up to 2.1x faster in Llama 3.2 3b Instruct.

In the same LLM configurations but benchmarking the "time to the first token," the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 was up to 12.2x faster in DeepSeek R1 Distill Qwen 14b. The Zen 5 chip's least-performant dominance was in Phi 4 Mini Instruct 3.8b and Llama 3.2 3b Instruct, where the AMD chip was "only" 4x faster than the Core Ultra 7 258V.

AMD showed similar dominance in AI vision models using the same "time to the first token" benchmarking technique. In IBM Granite Vision 3.2 2B, the 395 was up to 7x faster than the 258V, up to 4.6x faster in Google Gemma 3.4b, and up to 6x faster in Google Gemma 3 12b.

AMD's benchmarks show complete dominance of its Ryzen AI Max+ 395 against the Core Ultra 7 258V in AI benchmarks. This is all thanks to the Ryzen AI Max CPU's significantly more powerful integrated graphics chip (which rivals discrete graphics with its 40 RDNA 3.5 CUs), eight more CPU cores, and its significantly higher configurable TDP (rated up to 120W). Even though it consumes significantly more power than the Core Ultra 7 258V (which has a max turbo power of 37W), both chips operate in the same market, and are compatible in the same thin-and-light category of laptop PCs.

It will be interesting to see how the new AMD mobile APUs shape up against Nvidia's RTX 50-series mobile GPUs, which are reportedly facing supply chain issues, delaying their launch in upcoming RTX 50 series gaming laptops. On a pure performance level (not considering form factor), these new Nvidia-powered systems will be AMD's primary competition.

AMD is allegedly well on its way to handling discrete GPU competition, as it already advertised superior AI performance on the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 against Nvidia's RTX 4090 laptop GPU.

Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • igor002020
    That comparison is rather misleading. LM Studio doesn't support Arc GPUs natively and uses a Vulkan backend instead. Nor does it use NPU. This pretty much tanks AI performance on Intel Arc.
    Reply
  • HideOut
    igor002020 said:
    That comparison is rather misleading. LM Studio doesn't support Arc GPUs natively and uses a Vulkan backend instead. Nor does it use NPU. This pretty much tanks AI performance on Intel Arc.
    Theres lots wrong with this comparison
    For once, AMD's MOST powerful ai trash CPU vs a mid range intel one? that makes sense.
    Reply
  • Cooe
    "significantly higher configurable TDP (rated up to 120W)"

    🤦... The ROG Flow Z13 absolutely does NOT run at 120W! Due to its 2-in-1 tablet form factor its max TDP is only 70W, meaning there's still a TOOOOON of unused performance headroom we haven't yet seen with Strix Halo! The max TDP for the chip is literally almost DOUBLE the Z13's!

    A 120W Strix Halo in a tiny desktop ala Framework or in a well-cooled gaming laptop is gonna absolutely DOMINATE!!! Think R9 9950X CPU performance + clear cut RTX 5070 Mobile beating GPU performance (aka potentially desktop RTX 4070 beating) with GOBS of unified memory!
    Reply
  • igor002020
    HideOut said:
    Theres lots wrong with this comparison
    For once, AMD's MOST powerful ai trash CPU vs a mid range intel one? that makes sense.
    Agree
    Reply
  • Giroro
    What is the significance and scale of "time to first token"?
    Is it something like a multi-second workload takes 1us to get started instead of 12uS? As in a workload that takes 2,000,012 uS would now take 2,000,001 uS? Because that kind of "12x" improvement would be insignificant, uninteresting, and within the margin of error.
    That's what it sounds like, or does it mean something else? It definitely doesn't mean the entire job gets done 12x faster, because AMD is only claiming ~2.1x performance in the overall throughput.
    But they got their "12x more betterer" Headlines I guess, which is all they wanted.

    Plus its still annoying to see companies' marketing department say things like "12 times faster" to mean "the task gets done in one twelfth the time", because that's a pretty backwards way of using multiplication. Granted, people working in marketing probably flunked math.
    Reply
  • igor002020
    Cooe said:
    DOMINATE
    That thing makes little sense in desktop IMO. It will be crashed by any middle end cpu+egpu combo for 2x less price (unless you really need to use super large models that doesn't fit 16GB).
    Reply
  • Cooe
    HideOut said:
    Theres lots wrong with this comparison
    For once, AMD's MOST powerful ai trash CPU vs a mid range intel one? that makes sense.
    🤦 Strix Halo is literally the coolest, most exciting & innovative x86 chip we have had since probably Matisse (Zen 2 desktop) way back in 2019... Calling it "trash" is absolutely freaking absurd and tells me that you are tech illiterate. 🤷
    Reply
  • Cooe
    igor002020 said:
    That thing makes little sense in desktop IMO. It will be crashed by any middle end cpu+egpu combo for 2x less price (unless you really need to use super large models that doesn't fit 16GB).
    Show me a system as small as the Framework desktop (4.5L) with more power.... I can wait. 🤷
    Reply
