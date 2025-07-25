Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs could finally answer AMD's V-Cache — Nova Lake could boast massive 144MB L3

Intel is rumored to be introducing a new large L3 cache pool that will rival AMD's 3D V-Cache chips with its next-gen Core Ultra (likely Core 400, if Core 300 is a refresh of Arrow Lake) series CPUs. Leakers Haze and Raichu on X believe this new last-level L3 cache will feature a 144MB capacity.

If true, Intel's next-gen L3 cache will be noticeably larger than AMD's 3D V-Cache equivalent. At 144MB in total, Intel's next-gen chips will have 16MB more L3 than multi-CCD Ryzen X3D CPUs such as the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and a whopping 48MB more L3 cache than AMD's highly-popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

The extra cache, dubbed bLLC (or big Last Level Cache) will apparently behave similarly to AMD's 3D V-Cache, and be an extra block of cache separate from the integrated (regular) L3 cache attached to each core. The extra block could be mounted two ways, either directly above or below the physical cores, just like AMD's implementation, or installed as a separate tile altogether that connects to the cores through Intel's interconnect.

The next Core Ultra series is rumored to come with a hybrid core configuration just like its current generation counterparts, making these chips potentially the first hybrid CPUs to sport an L3 cache of such magnitude. However, the flagship Nova Lake die will allegedly not receive the larger cache die (not at launch, at the very least). The only core configuration stated by both leakers to come with the bLLC features eight P-cores, 16 E-cores, and four LPE-cores. Although one leaker (Haze) believes a slightly lower-end eight P-core, 12 E-core, four LPE-core configuration will also be available. Regardless, Nova Lake is rumored to have a 16 P-core, 32 E-Core, four LPE-Core flagship model that won't have bLLC.

If Intel introduces bLLC to Nova Lake, Intel could finally have an opportunity to challenge AMD for the gaming performance crown after years of Team Red domination. Nova Lake is Intel's successor to the Core Ultra 200S series (Arrow Lake), and is rumored to have upgraded Coyote Cove P-Cores and Arctic Wolf E-Cores. Additionally, Intel will allegedly be adding LPE cores for the first time ever on desktop, giving Nova Lake even more cores to play with and better power efficiency under low load conditions.

The only negative is that Nova Lake may require a new socket, forcing customers to change motherboards if they want to upgrade to Nova Lake. The new architecture will supposedly take advantage of the LGA 1954 socket, which will reportedly retain the same form factor as the LGA 1851 socket.

