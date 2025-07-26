MSI 240-watt Core Frozr CPU air cooler marks a bold, breezy return to air cooling after a 10-year hiatus

As spotted by momomo_us, MSI has discreetly announced a new CPU air cooler, the MAG Core Frozr AA13. This model, available in black or white, marks MSI's comeback to the CPU air cooling market after nearly a decade-long absence.

MSI is generally recognized for a variety of products; however, CPU coolers are less prominent within its portfolio. Nonetheless, the company launched several models between 2016 and 2019 as part of its Core Frozr series. The lineup was not extensive, comprising only three variants: the Core Frozr S, Core Frozr L, and Core Frozr XL.

The company has slightly revamped the Core Frozr branding, though. The new Core Frozr series now hails from under the MSI Arsenal Gaming (MAG) sub-brand, which encompasses mainstream products for gamers and enthusiasts.

The MAG Core Frozr AA13 measures 5.98 x 4.76 x 3.72 inches (152 x 121 x 94.5 mm). It is a compact, single-tower CPU air cooler designed to fit within most mid-tower cases. The cooler is equipped with four 6mm direct-contact copper heat pipes that efficiently transfer heat away from Intel or AMD processors to the 50-fin radiator.

The CPU cooler relies on a single 120mm cooling fan, which MSI claims delivers a static pressure of 2.36 mmH2O and an airflow up to 62.6 CFM. The rifle-bearing fan is rated at a noise level of 30.11 dBA, which peaks at 34.1 dBA when at maximum speed. There's the typical RGB lighting, so you'll need a 5V ARGB 3-pin header to connect the fan to your motherboard.

According to MSI, the MAG Core Frozr AA13 can accommodate processors with a TDP of up to 240W. These assertions are based on the company's internal testing with the Core i9-14900K. The CPU cooler is equipped with mounting mechanisms for Intel LGA1700 and LGA1851 sockets, as well as AMD AM4 and AM5 sockets.

MSI hasn't provided the pricing information or the availability date for the MAG Core Frozr AA13.

