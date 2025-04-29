Cooler Master revives Hyper 612 cooler with 30% smaller Apex design, dual fans, and stealthy design

Cooler Master just launched the Hyper 612 Apex, the newest generation of its Hyper 612 V2 CPU air cooler, which has long since been discontinued. The Cooler Master page lists the new version as 30% smaller than the previous model while offering better performance, in part delivered by the two Mobius 120P fans that can go as high as 2,400 RPM to supercharge its cooling capacity. Perhaps it will be good enough to make it to our best CPU cooler picks.

The single-tower heat sink also features a stealthy visual design, with a sleek, removable top cover hiding the top of the fins from view. The ‘stealth’ moniker indicates here that it doesn’t have LED lights, which might not be to your liking if you want everything to light up inside your case. Conversely, if you’re looking for a clean, sleeper build, then this air cooler could be exactly what you’re looking for. The company also claims that the plain plastic cover makes it easier to customize the heat sink, as you can easily apply a sticker to it and change its look as you please.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master)

Another feature Cooler Master uses in the heat sink is offset heat pipes. When paired with its 30% size reduction and dual-fan setup, the Hyper 612 Apex offers enough space on your motherboard to ensure that it can accommodate any RAM stick size without compromising on performance, so it says.

This cooler is compatible with a wide range of processors from Intel and AMD. It supports LGA 1156 — introduced in 2009 for the first-generation Intel Core i-series chips — through LGA 1851, which was built for Arrow Lake-S desktop processors. As for Team Red, you can use this cooler with either AM5 and AM4 sockets. It measures 127 x 114 x 159 mm (5.0 x 4.4 x 6.2 inches), making it around the same size as the Cooler Master Hyper 622, except that it’s 23mm thinner.

This sleek and stealthy Cooler Master CPU air cooler is now available on Amazon, Newegg, and other retailers. It has a list price of $79.99, but is on sale for $64.99 at the time of writing on Amazon. Hopefully, this is just an introductory price, as it’s much more expensive than the dual-tower Hyper 620S, which is listed for $39.99 and features RGB fans. But if you want a visually understated PC, you might wish to go with the Hyper 612 Apex.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.