Arctic shows off new air coolers and fans at Computex 2025, brings back PC cases to its lineup

German PC cooling solution maker Arctic is showing off its products at Computex 2025, and the Tom’s Hardware team scoped out their booth to see its latest offerings. Of course, it has its flagship Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 A-RGB and Freezer 36 A-RGB on display, but we’ve also seen a few new items.

These include the Freezer 36S A-RGB, the Freezer 8 series, and the Pro version of the P12 and P14 case fans. Arctic is also getting back into PC cases with the Xtender and Xtender VG, plus it launched a solution for PC gamers who get too hot while playing.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Freezer 36S A-RGB is basically the same as Arctic’s flagship air cooler, but with just a single fan. Despite that, the air cooler uses the new P12 Pro A-RGB fan, which offers a higher airflow than the previously used P12 PWM A-RGB fan. So, even though it has a more compact form factor that makes it fit more easily in smaller cases, we still expect it to deliver efficient and effective cooling.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Arctic also introduced a new tower air cooler for those on a budget. The Freezer 8 family of air coolers is designed for small-form-factor (SFF) builds and those who aren’t satisfied with the stock air coolers that come with affordable CPUs. It comes with a single P10 PWM fan that can hit 200 to 2300 RPM and is already pre-applied with MX-6 thermal paste, making installation a breeze.

The company launched two versions of this cooler — the Freezer 8A is created for AMD AM5 and AM4 sockets, while the Freezer 8i works with Intel LGA 1851 and LGA 1700 sockets. And if you plan to use your system for professional or industrial uses, the Freezer 8A and 8i also come with a Continuous Operation (CO) version, which uses a fan that has two ball bearings instead of the usual one.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Its cooling fans also received an upgrade with the Pro versions of the P12 and P14. These models offer higher airflow and a lower noise profile than the standard version, delivering better cooling for your entire PC case without making it sound like there’s an aircraft taking off from under your desk.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

But the biggest (literally and figuratively) thing we saw at the Arctic booth was the Xtender and Xtender VG cases. It has been over 10 years since the company last sold PC cases, preferring to focus on cooling solutions instead.

These mid-tower ATX cases are bringing back Arctic to the PC case game, and we’re loving their tempered glass walls that offer a panoramic view of the desktop’s interior. You also get ample cooling with the mesh on top and the back side, ensuring that you can still get the airflow you need to take the heat away from your high-powered components.