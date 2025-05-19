Computex 2025 Live Blog: All the latest tech from Taipei

Refresh

New Acer monitors Acer has unveiled the new Nitro PG271K monitor, featuring 4K at 72Hz, with DFR for 1080p at 144Hz, 0.5ms response time (GTG), USB-C, and HDMI ports. There's also a new 32-inch ProCreator and a new portable PD163QT. Gamers will love the new Nitro GA341CUR W0, a 34-inch UWQHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future) Getting strong "secret government operation" vibes from this scene outside of the Grand HiLai Hotel near the main Computex buildings today. I get it, arm, you're the future of efficient computing (maybe). Please don't call the black helicopters on me.



- Matthew Safford

Morning folks, Stephen here picking up the live blog until 1pm ET - we're all over the Computex trade floor bringing you the latest insights and news, so stay tuned!

Nvidia NVLink expansion (Image credit: Nvidia) One of Nvidia's biggest announcements at Computex 2025 is a new NVLink Fusion program which allows customers and partners to use NVLink in their own custom rack-scale design. Here are all the details... Nvidia announces NVLink Fusion to allow custom CPUs and AI Accelerators to work with its products

Intel demos Panther Lake (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Day 1 of Computex 2025 is in full swing, and Intel is demoing working Panther Lake Core Ultra 300 silicon for its laptops, the first to use its 18A process node. We've been shown real-time rendering and AI applications ahead of its early 2026 launch. Intel demos running Panther Lake systems, touts performance and power efficiency improvements

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shows off Nvidia RTX 5060 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) The Nvidia keynote is underway and most of what CEO Jensen Huang is talking about has to do with AI development, not desktop computing. However, he just showed off the new RTX 5060 on stage, flashing an Asus-branded RTX 5060 GPU and an MSI laptop with RTX 5060 inside. Huang didn't share any details about the cards, but lots of information has already come out. For example, we reported yesterday that the RTX 5060 is 25% faster than the 4060 with frame generation enabled. While he spoke, Huang stood in front of a digital scene of a pond in a European city (it looked like Italy). He said that an RTX card (perhaps the 5060) was rendering only 1 out of every 10 frames in the scene, which showed candles floating over water. Instead, he said DLSS was generating 9 out of every 10 frames. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) This is probably all we'll hear about PC gaming during this keynote. "You know, when you're CEO, you have many children, and GeForce is here, and now all of our keynotes are 90% not GeForce," Huang said. "But it's not because we don't love GeForce. GeForce RTX 50 series just had its most successful launch ever, the fastest launch in our history. And PC gaming is now 30 years old. So that tells you something about how incredible GeForce is."

I both love and hate Taipei’s PC and component ads (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) I’ve been on the ground (and sweating) in Taipei for a few days now, and one of the first things that always strikes me here is the plethora of billboards and signs for various laptops and PC components. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Sure, a lot of this gets ramped up ahead of Computex, and many are in and around the Guang Hua Digital Plaza area, where there are dozens (perhaps hundreds) of shops and storefronts that sell pretty much everything PC related, from high-end gaming laptops to obscure PC cases, and entire stores dedicated to MSI, Asus, Aorus – there’s even a store that pretty much only sells Transcend storage devices and media. Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) But the ads exist away from the main tech district as well. Today I was walking to a record shop in an arts district, looked up and saw, of all things, a slim vertical billboard for power supply maker, Seasonic. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) And later, as I was headed into an MRT (subway) station, making my way back to my hotel, there was a big banner for AMD’s Ryzen 9000 CPUs above the train platform. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) The only other place I’ve seen ads like this for PC components and the latest laptops is in Tokyo’s famous Akihabara neighborhood during a visit in 2015 – where I bought a random wafer of chips at the back junk tech store that, sadly, was far too fragile to survive the trip home. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) On the one hand, it’s cool to see the PC hardware we obsess over getting the kind of treatment and attention that is more typically afforded to the latest attempt at a blockbuster movie or a tech startup flush with cash and looking to build brand recognition. And I certainly find ads for components more interesting and less annoying than most ads I see walking around our office neighborhood in Midtown Manhattan.



But considering how much I already spend on PC hardware and related tech, I am not sure I’d want to be regularly be surrounded by ads reminding me that the Ryzen 9 9950X3D exists, making my perfectly capable 7950X feel outdated and inadequate, or that my RAM or storage isn’t as fast as it could be. Sure, signs and billboards that are more targeted to my PC interests are cool to see here in Taipei, but I really don’t need any more “help” deciding when it’s time to upgrade. After all, if I spend all my money on new tech, I won’t have any left over to buy old records. -Matt Safford

Picked up some spicy Guai Guai at 7-11, no Lisa Su or TSMC flavors to be found (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) There are plenty of tasty and interesting snacks to be had at Taipei’s night markets or the many (many) convenience stores. But I could help but pick up a couple of bags of spicy Guai Guai when I saw them today.



For those not in the know, this brand of Cheetos-like (but usually sweet) snack is part of a tradition or superstition (take your pick) where engineers and tech workers place the snacks in and around important machines to help assure they function without problems. The phenomenon is so widespread that we’ve seen both TSMC - and AMD / Lisa Su-branded versions of the snacks debut (and reportedly quickly get bought up) in the last couple of years. And of course, both companies have seen new levels of success in the past several years. Maybe someone should tell Intel’s new CEO to invest in some blue Guai Guai.



Unsurprisingly, I couldn’t find any of the TSMC or Ryzen varieties of the snacks, so these spicy ones will have to do. I’m going to leave them sitting on my laptop overnight, because it has a bad habit of blue-screening every week or so. Maybe the snacks will keep that from happening until I get home (or at least until I’m done reporting from Computex). If it doesn’t work, I may have to ask AI for some help with my crash dumps . -Matt Safford