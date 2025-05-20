InWin celebrates 40 years with the ChronoMancy — futuristic 1.1m case opens with the wave of a wand

PC cases, cooling, and power specialist InWin has a reputation for rolling out extravagant and artistic chassis at PC trade shows. This year, at Computex 2025, is no exception with the statuesque (1.1m, 43-inch tall) InWin ChronoMancy. Its latest confection of metal, glass, and perspex opens up with the wave of a wand (or touch of a button) to fully reveal its inner workings. The arrival of the ChronoMancy special edition case coincides with InWin’s 40th anniversary.

We took plenty of photos of the ChronoMancy, but to show you it flexing open, we have embedded one of the firm’s social media videos above. You can also witness the “synchronized light and music show” that the case delivers.

InWin says that this new special edition chassis is inspired by the passing of time and the classical form of a trophy. If you pay attention to the upper section of the ChronoMancy, you can make out some RGB light scattering engraved imagery. InWin says that these images chart iconic cases it has designed over the years, included in them you can see the shimmering form of InWin’s Taoyuan-based HQ.

Moving downwards, we have the curved aluminum section of the case, which is configured with the latest PC components for the demo. The tower can fit up to E-ATX motherboards, and top-end GPUs from Nvidia’s RTX50 series, says InWin.

InWin promises more details about the ChronoMancy at a later date. These types of cases are usually only sold in small numbers – it’s a special edition – and pricing can be very high.

InWin WIEW, COVALENT, TACTIX, PRISM, and more

Thankfully, InWin also had a range of interesting new PC cases for mere mortals. We also looked closely at the WIEW, a pre-built system on show, packing the latest processors from Intel and Nvidia. All wrapped up in an ATX chassis with panoramic views.

The COVALENT is described as a ‘super tower workstation’ case. It maximizes airflow for systems based around EEB motherboards and multi-GPU configurations. InWin reckons this would be a good choice for “the extreme demands of AI development, deep learning, and high-performance computing.”

InWin describes its TACTIX as a ‘crossover chassis’, and, by that, it appears to mean it would be equally at home in an ultra-high-end gaming or workstation build. It uses a dual-chamber design and has a dual-PSU layout.

We also saw the PRISM. This case is said to be a tribute to InWin’s iconic Tou series, and here in its white livery, is claimed to offer all-round versatility.

Other new chassis set to be showcased at Computex 2025 include the full aluminum SHIFT open frame platform and the DLITE streamlined ATX chassis with aluminum accents and a unified structure.

Hopefully, we will learn more about these new cases as they filter down to retail and a selection graces the Tom’s Hardware review pages.