Computex 2025 Day One Wrap-Up: Beautiful cases galore and ultra-sleek RTX 50 gaming laptops

Computex 2025 soldier on as we're now into the trade show's first "official" day. You can catch our Day Zero coverage here and keep track of our dedicated Computex 2025 hub.

Swanky Cases Catch Our Eye

Computex is an opportune time for case manufacturers to show off not only their upcoming retail products, but also outlandish concepts and limited edition models. InWin definitely caught our attention with its ChronoMancy, which stands nearly four feet tall. The ChronoMancy almost looks like something you'd find deep below the ocean's surface (although InWin says that it was designed to look like a trophy).

The case opens when you wave your hand in front of it, or you can simply press a button. Given its size, the ChronoMancy can fit E-ATX motherboards and the most powerful Nvidia RTX 50 Series graphics cards.

InWin also showcased several other cases, including the WIEW, COVALENT, TACTIX, SHIFT, and DLITE.

(Image credit: Future)

Hyte was also on hand with its X50 case, available in various colors, including a vibrant red (Hyte calls it Cherry). While most PC cases embrace hard edges and sharp angles all around, the X50 goes "softer" with round corners. The case supports up to ten fans, up to a 360 mm radiator, and will accommodate full-size ATX power supplies.

(Image credit: Future)

The X50 Air carries the same design language, but features micro-mesh side panels instead of laminated glass. Hyte says the X50 will go on sale this summer for $149.99, while the X50 Air will be cheaper at $119.99.

For those who are into retro design, look at the SilverStone FLP02. It's designed to look like a tower case from the late 80s/early 90s, complete with the off-white color and faux 5.25-inch floppy drives. Despite its appearance, the FLP02 can accommodate the latest and greatest graphics cards, and the front panel even has hidden USB-C and USB-A ports. SilverStone says that the FLP02 will arrive in stores during the second half of 2025, priced at $220.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New Gaming Laptops and Handheld Gaming PCs

If you're interested in premium gaming laptops, Razer has you covered with a new Blade 14. According to the company, this is the thinnest Blade 14 it has ever released (15.7 mm at its thinnest point). However, that doesn't mean that the laptop is underpowered; far from it. It is available with RTX 5070 or RTX 5060 GPUs and a powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor paired with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory. You'll also find a sweet 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support. Pricing starts at $2,299.99 if you opt for the RTX 5060 GPU.

(Image credit: Razer)

MSI was also on hand with four new gaming laptops with 16-inch, 17-inch, and 18-inch displays (all offering a 2560 x 1440 resolution and 240 Hz). Depending on how you option the systems, you can get RTX 5060/5070 GPUs, Ryzen 8000 or Core Ultra 200 HX processors, and up to 96GB of DDR5-6400 memory.

(Image credit: MSI)

If you want something more portable, the Claw A8 gaming handheld uses a Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor with integrated Ryzen graphics. The device now sports a 120 Hz 1920 x 1200 IPS display and supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5X-8000. The Claw A8 features a relatively beefy 80 WHr battery, which should give it long endurance, and you'll find two USB-C ports, a microSD reader, and a fingerprint reader onboard. M.2 2280 SSDs are also supported, so you won't have to worry about searching for not-as-popular 2230 or 2242 cards.

The Best of the Rest