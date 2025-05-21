Computex 2025 Day Two Wrap-Up: AMD debuts new Radeon and Threadripper chips, PCIe 5.0 SSDs ramp performance

We're now on our second official day of Computex 2025 coverage, and there is still plenty of exciting hardware news to share. Also, check out our Day Zero and Day One cover, and keep track of our dedicated Computex 2025 hub.

AMD Unleashes Its Performance Might with New Radeon and Threadripper Chips

With Jensen Huang's keynote earlier this week, Nvidia had its day in the limelight, but AMD is now in the driver’s seat with some pertinent hardware announcements.

First up is the Radeon RX 9060 XT, which the company says will launch on June 5 with a $299 price tag for the 8GB VRAM version. If you want to double your VRAM to 16GB, the starting price is $349. As the successor to the RX 7600 XT, the 9060 XT uses a Navi 44 chip built on a TSMC N4P process (as opposed to TSMC N6). The 9060 XT also substantially boosts the number of transistors from 13.3 million to 29.7 million. Leaked benchmarks suggest that the 9060 XT is on average 6 percent faster than Nvidia’s competing GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB at 1440p, although we’ll have to wait until we get actual hardware in our lab to verify those numbers.

(Image credit: AMD)

Keeping with the GPU side of things, AMD also announced the Navi 48-based Radeon AI Pro R9700. The GPU has 32GB of GDDR6 memory to tackle your most demanding AI tasks and offers 96 TFLOPS of peak FP16 performance. AMD says the launch is scheduled for June, and the usual suspects delivering cards will include ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, and Sapphire (among others).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The last major news from the AMD front pertains to processors, namely, the Threadripper Pro 9000 WX Series. The family starts with the 9945WX, which offers 12 cores, 24 threads, 64MB of L3 cache, and up to a 5.4 GHz maximum boost clock. However, the range-topping chip is the monstrous 9995WX, sporting 96 cores, 192 threads, 384MB of L3 cache, and up to a 5.4 GHz max boost clock. There are also new Threadripper 9000 HEDT processors, with the flagship in the line being the 64-core 9980X.

SSDs Take Center Stage at Computex

We love the best SSDs here at Tom’s Hardware, and plenty of future contenders were on display this week at Computex. Patriot was on hand with two new SSDs aimed at the consumer market. The PV563 is the world’s first DRAM-less PCIe 5.0 SSD, but still delivers competitive performance with up to 14,000 MB/s reads and up to 11,500 MB/s writes. There’s also the PV593, which includes onboard DRAM. While its read speeds are identical to the PV563, its write speeds are higher at 13,000 MB/s.

(Image credit: Future)

Phison is a top vendor of SSD controllers, and the company has a new product on the horizon: the E28. This PCIe 5.0 controller should easily shoot to near the top of the benchmark charts with 14.8 GB/s reads and 14 GB/s writes. Random read and write IOPS are pegged at 2,600K and 3,000K, respectively, while consuming 15 percent less power than competing solutions using 6nm nodes.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TeamGroup is a big name among SSD vendors, and the company unveiled several new SSD colors, including the T-Force AI-Flow. The T-Force AI-Flow uses thermoelectric (TEC) technology for cooling. TEC is controversial because of its high power requirements and potential for condensation buildup. Still, TeamGroup contends it has worked out these kinks with its artificial intelligence-infused cooling solution.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

TeamGroup also showed off a crazy-looking triple-SSD cooler called the GD120T. It’s just a concept at this time, and can cool three M.2 SSDs simultaneously using a 120 mm AiO solution. Finally, the T-Force DUO360V2 CPU+SSD AiO Cooler can handle your processor and SSD simultaneously.

The Best of the Rest