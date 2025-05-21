Asus ROG Falcata brings split layout and magnetic switches to competitive gaming

The ROG division at Asus has announced two gaming peripherals at Computex 2025, primarily targeting eSports gamers and enthusiasts. This new range is said to complement the recently unveiled ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG gaming monitor, which can be overclocked to achieve a super-fast refresh rate of 610 Hz.

Asus has been releasing some interesting keyboards, such as the ROG Azoth Extreme and the Strix Scope II 96 Wireless. The new ROG Falcata adds to this lineup with its unique split 75% layout, which can be used either as a full board or as a single half. This configuration is particularly useful for gaming, as it frees up desk space for more comfortable mouse movement. The keyboard supports three connectivity options, including USB-C wired, 2.4 GHz wireless, and Bluetooth, and it can connect to up to three devices simultaneously.

Asus ROG Falcata (Image credit: Asus)

The Falcata uses ROG HFX V2 magnetic switches that come pre-lubed and offer adjustable actuation from 0.1mm to 3.5mm, with fine-tuning available in 0.01mm increments. The switches feature a polycarbonate top housing and POM (Polyoxymethylene) plastic for the stem and bottom housing, and are rated for 100 million keystrokes. Asus claims that the internal snap-fit mechanism helps maintain consistent actuation and reduces key wobble.

A dedicated toggle on the top edge allows users to enable or disable Rapid Trigger mode, which determines how quickly a key can re-register after being released. A multifunction wheel and button next to the toggle let users adjust settings such as actuation point, Rapid Trigger sensitivity, volume, media playback, and lighting. The keyboard also includes four layers of dampening foam to reduce noise and vibration, and each section comes with its own detachable silicone wrist rest. According to Asus, the keyboard features an 8000 Hz polling rate via ROG SpeedNova 8K wireless technology and can deliver up to 610 hours of battery life.

Next is the ROG Harpe II Ace gaming mouse, offering up to 42,000 DPI sensitivity, which honestly sounds like overkill. The mouse uses the company’s new ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor, which supports tracking on glass surfaces. It features an ultralight 48g shell made from bio-based nylon, making it both eco-friendly and impact-resistant. The shape is designed to suit both claw and fingertip grips, with a small hump and tapered sidewalls for improved handling and lift.

Asus ROG Harpe II Ace (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The optical micro switches on the Harpe II Ace are rated for 100 million clicks, and like the ROG Falcata, it supports an 8000Hz polling rate via ROG SpeedNova 8K. It also includes large PTFE feet, while the matte coating is designed to reduce sweat and improve grip.

The mouse also features a special mode, which optimizes performance by disabling RGB lighting, increasing the polling rate, and adjusting power settings. Additionally, the mouse can be configured using the company’s new browser-based adjustment tool called ROG Gear Link.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to the peripherals, Asus is also introducing two new gaming chairs, which are notably named after medieval horses. The ROG Courser comes with a reclining system that adjusts from 90 to 155 degrees and 4D armrests for full-angle adjustments. There is also a customizable lumbar support system for depth and height, a detachable magnetic headrest, and concealed RGB light strips.

Asus ROG Destrier Core (Image credit: Asus)

The ROG Destrier Core is a pretty standard-looking desk chair that includes a mesh backrest, adjustable headrest, lumbar support, and padded armrests with a special height setting for mobile gaming. It also features a durable nylon frame designed for better airflow.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.