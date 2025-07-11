These Ugreen retractable USB-C power bricks are a traveler's best friend, now up to 33% off — 45W for $20, 65-watt for $35 in Prime Deal

I travel a lot, be it by plane or by car, so my laptop bag is often filled with various cables, wall adapters, battery power bricks, and USB cables. However, I’m trying to consolidate as many of my components as possible. So, when browsing around Amazon looking to see if there was anything I could score for myself for Prime Day, my eye was immediately drawn to two listings from Ugreen: 65-watt and 45-watt retractable USB-C charging blocks priced at $34.99 and $19.99, respectively.

Ugreen is a name I’m familiar with, as I have one of the company’s USB-C to 2.5 GbE adapters that I keep in my travel bag, just in case. But the retractable power bricks intrigued me for multiple reasons.

I currently use Apple 29- and 70-watt USB-C power adapters to charge my devices on the go. Of course, you can only charge one device at a time with these adapters. However, Ugreen’s power bricks allow me to charge up to three devices. In my usage case, I could imagine using the 65-watt USB-C power brick to charge my MacBook Pro, iPhone, and Apple Watch (or AirPods) simultaneously.

The second thing that intrigued me is the integrated retractable 2.3-foot USB-C cable. There’s no need to worry if I remembered to bring along a USB-C cable; it’s already attached and stows away when not needed. It doesn’t get any better than that. My track record is mostly good with retractable cables, so I’m crossing my fingers on the long-term durability here.

Finally, the overall size of these Ugreen retractable power bricks is a big draw. Compared to my 75-watt Apple adapter, these things are much smaller in comparison, due in part to the use of Gallium Nitride (GaN) power transistors. The 65-watt version has straight-through power plugs, while the 45-watt version uses retractable plugs to further reduce its profile in your bag.

The 65-watt version includes the retractable USB-C cable, one USB-C port, and one USB-A port, while the 45-watt version has the retractable USB-C cable and two USB-C ports.

With pricing as low as $19.99, Ugreen’s retractable USB-C charging blocks were an immediate impulse buy for me. I bought one of each, and they’re bound to be a helpful addition to my travel bag and will help cut down on cable/charger clutter.

