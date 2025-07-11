Be an IT superhero and grab this discounted 64-piece electronics toolkit from Amazon before it's too late

When I first wrote about this compact and cost-effective toolkit, I had no idea how popular it would become. A sub-$10 toolkit shouldn't be this popular, right?

Right now, the Strebito precision screwdriver set has 40% off, taking it down below the magic $10 threshold, making it an impulse purchase for those of us who like to fix things.

The kit comes in a rugged plastic case, and it packs plenty of tools into the rather svelte form factor.

First off, we get the driver handle, designed for all of the 4mm bits included in the kit. It has a magnetic retention system that holds the bits firmly in place. The inner shaft matches the hexagon profile of the bit, so no slipping when you are driving a screw. Speaking of which, the endcap rotates as you screw, enabling constant pressure to be applied, reducing the chance of slippage.

On to the bits, there are 48 bits made from CRV steel. The range of bits is impressive and includes a few uncommon choices. We have the usual suspects, the Phillips, Flathead and Torx. Standard stuff. Then we move to Torx security bits, Tri-wing and Pentalobe. Hex driver bits mean we can easily take apart a 3D printer. Without going too far into the weeds, we have bits that will work with phones, tablets, PCs, PlayStation 3, 4 and 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch (Gamebit drivers also work on older Nintendo consoles) and finally we can work on small appliances which have specialist bits for security and safety reasons.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon) (Image credit: Amazon)

But wait, there's more! We also get a selection of pry tools. Starting off we get the big sucker, used to pull smartphone screens out. Then we have a series of spudgers and "plectrums" which are used to gently lift and pry open plastic / metal cases. You get a few of these because they will get chewed up as they get used. There are two larger black spudgers that offer a little more force for stubborn cases. The included tweezers provide some precision picking when you drop that screw / spring inside the thing you are taking apart. The last two items are an anti-static brush, to brush away the dirt and detritus that lingers inside a PC. I've just cleaned the inside of my PC and it was not pleasant, so head over to my tool guide and get an air duster before attempting to clean your PC. Ok, the last item is a magentizer / demagnetizer for your bits.

All of this is wrapped up in a handy, rugged box, so you can throw it in your kit bag, and when an IT emergency occurs, you can be the hero!

