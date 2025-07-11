The best cheap tech you can still grab before Prime Day ends — 13 bargains under $13 to improve your tech life
Your wallet is safe, for now.
We're rapidly approaching the end of Amazon Prime Day, and if you're budget has been stretched, or you don't have the budget for the big purchases, we've compiled this list of 13 cool gadgets and gizmos that you can still get for under $13.
We've got kits to fix PCs, cleaning kits for your filthy keyboard, a network switch, adapters, cables, and many more sub-$13 products that we found on Amazon. Best of all, we have grouped them up so you can go straight to the section that you need.
- A 64-piece electronics toolkit for under $10!
- Thermaltake M.2 2280 SSD Cooler for under $10!
- Rotating headphone hanger for under $8.
- UGREEN five-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch with 33% off.
Cables and adapters
We all need cables for our lives. To charge our phones, laptops, headphones, etc. We also need adapters for those cables because one day we are going to be given an obscure piece of tech and asked to fix it.
Want to use your mobile device while it's charging without having to contort your fingers around the USB-C cable? Baseus has you covered with its angled, flat-topped braided charging cable. It supports up to 100W and is available in 3.3 or 6.6-foot lengths.
A USB Type C to USB Type C cable with a 90 degree angle plug is not something I am initially excited about. But make it coiled and I am very happy. Why? Because coiled it takes up 1.15ft, uncoiled I get 3.28ft! Oh and it supports PD 3.0 fast charging up to 100W, so I can use it with my laptop. And it support USB 3.2 Gen2 20Gbps so I get fast data transfer speeds.
This seven-pack of HDMI adapters will live in your junk drawer until called upon one day.
Tools and Consumables
Tools to keep your PC, smartphone, keyboard running smoothly and most of all cleanly! I've seen the crumbs under keyboards, there are almost enough to make a full loaf of bread.
Remember, it's only a Vichyie keyboard cleaning kit if it comes from the Vichy region of France. Otherwise, it's just a sparkling keyboard brush.
This small kit has all the tools to get you started with your first / next PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 48 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Petalobe, Tork, Stand-off driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, tweezers, brush, and a magnetizer / demagnetizer for your screwdriver bits.
PC Accessories
We've got top-rated thermal paste, a GPU support because things will start to sag. And we have something to keep your SSD cool. There are also some cheap networking products that will help you out of a bind.
Coming third in our best thermal paste guide, save 20% on the MSRP for this excellent thermal paste.
In our review we noted that it has excellent thermal performance and great stability. This paste is easy to use and clean up when reapplication is required.
No gimmicks, no fuss, this GPU support brace will stop your GPU sagging and breaking your expensive gaming rig
A 20mm 8000 RPM micro blower fan and a large heatsink keeps your precious M.2 SSD cool and now it is half price!
Now half price!
We always need a spare SD / microSD card reader and this one from Anker has a USB Type C interface, so it will work on your PC and smartphone. It is compatible with the full range and variants of SD/microSD. So grab one and keep it in your go bag!
A five port Ethernet switch for less than $10 is a typo, right? Nope. Its not fancy, its unmanaged, no PoE and it "only" has Gigabit ports, but when you need a few extra Ethernet ports, this sub $10 switch is a great deal to keep working.
Here's the scenario. You've got an old PC and it hasn't got Wi-Fi. You don't want to spend a tonne of money to give it Wi-Fi. This sub $10 Wi-Fi 6 USB dongle will give you the Wi-Fi connection that you need.
It works without a driver for Windows 10 and 11, and it will most likely work with Linux, but you'll need to take an extra step.
Desk Accessories
A headphone holder that also has a USB PD charger? That sounds useful! But wait, there is another headphone holder, and this one rotates so that we don't catch our headphones with our leg as we walk by.
This quirky device combines an under-desk headphone hook and a 20W PD USB charger with one USB-C and two USB-A ports. It brings a bit of extra convenience and tidiness to your desk setup for not a lot of money.
This headphone stand clips onto your desk so your headphones can hang off the side rather than taking up valuable table real estate.
Les Pounder is an associate editor at Tom's Hardware. He is a creative technologist and for seven years has created projects to educate and inspire minds both young and old. He has worked with the Raspberry Pi Foundation to write and deliver their teacher training program "Picademy".