The best cheap tech you can still grab before Prime Day ends — 13 bargains under $13 to improve your tech life

We're rapidly approaching the end of Amazon Prime Day, and if you're budget has been stretched, or you don't have the budget for the big purchases, we've compiled this list of 13 cool gadgets and gizmos that you can still get for under $13.

We've got kits to fix PCs, cleaning kits for your filthy keyboard, a network switch, adapters, cables, and many more sub-$13 products that we found on Amazon. Best of all, we have grouped them up so you can go straight to the section that you need.

Cables and adapters

We all need cables for our lives. To charge our phones, laptops, headphones, etc. We also need adapters for those cables because one day we are going to be given an obscure piece of tech and asked to fix it.

Save 20% SMALLRIG USB C to USB C Coiled Data Cable (Straight to Angled): was $15 now $12 at Amazon A USB Type C to USB Type C cable with a 90 degree angle plug is not something I am initially excited about. But make it coiled and I am very happy. Why? Because coiled it takes up 1.15ft, uncoiled I get 3.28ft! Oh and it supports PD 3.0 fast charging up to 100W, so I can use it with my laptop. And it support USB 3.2 Gen2 20Gbps so I get fast data transfer speeds.

Tools to keep your PC, smartphone, keyboard running smoothly and most of all cleanly! I've seen the crumbs under keyboards, there are almost enough to make a full loaf of bread.

Save 44% Strebito 64 Piece Electronics Toolkit: was $16 now $9 at Amazon This small kit has all the tools to get you started with your first / next PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 48 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Petalobe, Tork, Stand-off driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, tweezers, brush, and a magnetizer / demagnetizer for your screwdriver bits.

PC Accessories

We've got top-rated thermal paste, a GPU support because things will start to sag. And we have something to keep your SSD cool. There are also some cheap networking products that will help you out of a bind.

Save 53% Anker SD Card Reader: was $17 now $8 at Amazon Now half price! We always need a spare SD / microSD card reader and this one from Anker has a USB Type C interface, so it will work on your PC and smartphone. It is compatible with the full range and variants of SD/microSD. So grab one and keep it in your go bag!

Save 33% UGREEN 5-Port Ethernet Switch: was $12 now $8 at Amazon A five port Ethernet switch for less than $10 is a typo, right? Nope. Its not fancy, its unmanaged, no PoE and it "only" has Gigabit ports, but when you need a few extra Ethernet ports, this sub $10 switch is a great deal to keep working.

Save 40% UGREEN AX900 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter: was $15 now $9 at Amazon Here's the scenario. You've got an old PC and it hasn't got Wi-Fi. You don't want to spend a tonne of money to give it Wi-Fi. This sub $10 Wi-Fi 6 USB dongle will give you the Wi-Fi connection that you need. It works without a driver for Windows 10 and 11, and it will most likely work with Linux, but you'll need to take an extra step.

Desk Accessories

A headphone holder that also has a USB PD charger? That sounds useful! But wait, there is another headphone holder, and this one rotates so that we don't catch our headphones with our leg as we walk by.

Save 47% Cozoo Headphone Stand with USB Charger: was $15 now $8 at Amazon This quirky device combines an under-desk headphone hook and a 20W PD USB charger with one USB-C and two USB-A ports. It brings a bit of extra convenience and tidiness to your desk setup for not a lot of money.

