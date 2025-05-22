Royal Kludge highlights new mechanical keyboards at Computex 2025, available in 60% to 96% layouts

Tom’s Hardware dropped by Royal Kludge’s booth at Computex 2025, where our team explored all the layouts and designs the mechanical keyboard specialist has to offer. We’ve seen several models on display, ranging from a near-full 96% layout to the most compact 60% keyboard. So, whether you like a compact design that gives you a lot of space to move your mouse or prefer the functionality of a Num pad and extra function keys, there’s a suitable RK keyboard for you.

Some of the smallest keyboards on display include a 60% keyboard, which drops all the extra keys (including the function and arrow keys) and only leaves you with the alphanumeric keys. But the keyboard on display replaces the stock keycaps with a unique swirl design, making it an excellent addition to any minimalist workstation. The corresponding keys are still printed on the south side of the keycap, though, so you won’t get lost when typing.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There’s also a 65% keyboard, which is similar to the 60%, but gives you back your arrow and some control keys. The one on display looks like the RK68, but the case includes a built-in strap, making it easy to carry around with you. This makes it the perfect companion for those who love going to LAN parties, as it’s easy to lug around. It also has a unique purple and white theme, making it stand out from the usual all-black or all-white keyboard builds.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We get several more options if we move up one size to 75%, ranging from slim, low-profile builds to models with five extra macro keys, a volume control knob, and even an LCD screen. As usual, you get a myriad of color options — from the usual monochromatic light or dark keys to retro-style beige, red, and brown combinations. Speaking of keycaps, RK also has a unique keycap design on display in a frame. This may not be for everyone, but if you’re tired of the usual plain letters on your keyboard, this will definitely catch your attention.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The biggest keyboard we’ve seen is a 96% layout that smushes the Num pad closer to the main alphanumeric keys. You lose some keys, like Scroll Lock, Pause, Print Screen, and Insert, while some keys become smaller with this design. However, you still mostly retain the full functionality of a full-size keyboard and get a few more inches of space on your desk. It also has a large LCD screen on the upper right corner next to the volume control knob, showing you different information.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Most of the keyboards we’ve seen are tri-mode wireless models that connect via 2.4G, Bluetooth, or the included cable, giving you the utmost flexibility for your workstation. And with all the options available, you’re definitely bound to find an RK model that will suit your tastes and needs.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.