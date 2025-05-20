Cherry unveils next-generation keyboard switches with inductive sensing technology — claims no mechanical wear and 50% power reduction
There's also new MX Honey, MX Blossom, and MX Falcon switches
Cherry has today announced "a bold new chapter" in its history at Computex 2025, debuting its new IK inductive switch, as well as three new MX mechanical switches, MX Honey, MX Blossom, and MX Falcon. The move heralds Cherry's inaugural inductive switch technology, with promises of no mechanical wear and power use reduction in wireless keyboards.
Starting with the headline, Cherry's new IK is a next-gen analogue switch that uses patented inductive sensing technology. Cherry says this enables true contactless actuation through electromagnetic field detection. Cherry says the result is no mechanical wear, "even after millions of keystrokes. IK also reportedly consumes 50% less power than magnetic switches and only 5% of the power of Hall effect switches, which could drastically improve the battery life of the best wireless keyboards. Cherry IK also features RGB lighting and customizable actuation, and is expected to debut in Fall 2025.
Coming in June 2025, Cherry's MX Honey switch is the company's first silent tactile MX switch, perfect for those who don't want to disturb their office neighbours but still want the tactile response that only the best mechanical keyboards deliver. Featured in the MX2A family, they feature a newly optimized spring and factory-applied premium lubrication. 36-switch consumer kits will also follow at a later date.
The new Cherry MX Blossom is the company's lightest linear mechanical switch ever, apparently, with an actuation force of just 35 cN. This features the same mechanical improvements of the MX2A series mentioned above, and will be available in June 2025, with consumer switch kits "coming soon."
Finally, there's the MX Falcon, which Cherry says is a "community-inspired tactile switch" for heavy typists and enthusiasts, inspired by retro designs and "the crisp snap of typewriters", this one is not for the faint-hearted and definitely not for the office.
It's Cherry's first long-pole stem switch, with a sharper bottom-out and richer sound. Again, this will be available in early June with 36-switch kits coming soon after.
Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.
Is the MX Honey a lightly tactile switch like a silent MX Brown, a heavily tactile with light spring like a silent MX Purple or a heavily tactile with heavy spring like a silent MX Clear ?
What kind of switches are the magnetic and hall-effect switches they are comparing against that are supposed to be different?