The world’s loudest mechanical keyboard features relays and firecrackers to make noise

Creator uwo’s lab built the world’s loudest mechanical keyboard live on his Twitch channel, where he adds several noisemakers to liven up the typing experience. You can see in the preview shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he started with a 65% keyboard attached to a breadboard, which is then attached to relays and linear actuators that hit a steel plate. Apparently, the tinkling sound is not enough, so he added a steel tongue drum with two rubber mallets powered by compressed air, which hit the drum with every key press you make.

As for the finale, uwo’s lab wanted to add something special —a heating coil that would activate when you hit a certain typing speed, which gets so hot that it would ignite a short burst of machine-gun firecrackers. Unfortunately, he did not want to reprogram the breadboard, so he manually activated it with a battery. He tried doing it again a second time, but the fuse failed, so he just lit it up with a lighter and then typed while the firecrackers were blowing up.

The Twitch stream to create this doohickey, which, according to uwo’s lab, is below contraption but above thingamajig, took almost five hours, and the result was quite chaotic but fun. Aside from that, the build itself had wires, cables, and pneumatic hoses all over the place, adding to the mayhem, but you can still see the keyboard and the visual and aural pandemonium that happens when he starts typing.

I made the worlds loudest mechanical keyboard pic.twitter.com/wLLHQZSGUjMay 21, 2025

We’re a bit disappointed about the firecracker situation, though, as we’d love to beat our typing speed record, and celebrating it with firecrackers going off our desk is the best way to do that. Still, this project by the funny science man, as uwo’s lab calls himself, is by far the craziest mechanical keyboard idea we’ve seen in a long while.

This may not make gaming more immersive, unlike this massive tank sim or this racing sim setup that ejects you from your seat when you crash, but it will liven up your workspace. I’m not sure your boss or colleagues would appreciate it, though, especially if you type quickly while wearing the best wireless gaming headsets with active noise cancellation (while everyone else suffers).

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.