China's Great Firewall blocked all traffic to a common HTTPS port for over an hour, severing connection to the outside world — with no hint as to its intention

The cause of the incident could be intentional or accidental

China is known for its draconian control over its local Internet
Something weird happened with the Great Firewall of China (GFW), which the Chinese government uses to control internet access within the country, on August 20.

A site dedicated to monitoring China's internet censorship systems called GFW Report claimed the Great Firewall "exhibited anomalous behavior by unconditionally injecting forged TCP RST+ACK packets to disrupt all connections on TCP port 443" for approximately 74 minutes before resuming its normal processes. (Or "normal," I guess.)

