SignalRGB takes a swipe at Razer, makes functioning RGB toaster PC — quad-slice toaster case incorporates a Stream Deck, Mini-ITX components

Not content to wait around for Razer's long-promised bread-scorching device, the interoperable RGB software experts at SignalRGB have created a toaster PC that is seemingly real and fully functional (at least in the computing sense). And in what might just be a viral marketing masterstroke, the company is giving away the system, along with a 10-port Thunderbolt 4 dock.

The PC is, quite literally, a desktop computer smashed into a conventional silver four-slot toaster chassis. To be clear, it does not make toast, as should be obvious by the RGB fan that blocks two of the bread slots. The front has been modified to include a full-blown Stream Deck, and perforations on the sides to allow the internal fans to circulate air past the components. SignalRGB also repurposed the ejection handles to control system power and restart functionality.

The SignalRGB toaster PC is, as one would expect, doused in RGB underlighting, with light strips bordering the entire toaster.

The insides of the toaster have been gutted to house a Mini-ITX computer inside, featuring a Core i5-14600K Raptor Lake refresh CPU, a Zotac RTX 5060 graphics card, Z790-I Mini-ITX motherboard, 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z DDR5 memory, Cooler Master 850W SFX power supply, and a 1TB WD Black NVMe SSD. SignalRGB also throws in a 10-port RGB Thunderbolt 4 Dock in as part of the giveaway "...because that's just how we roll."

The system is clearly SignalRGB's jab at Razer for not finishing Project Breadwinner in any timely manner: "This isn't some half-baked idea – we gutted a real toaster and crammed a legitimate gaming setup inside. It's got dual LCD screens, a stream deck, and full RGB lighting that all works through SignalRGB software."

Project Breadwinner was a Razer-initiated crowd-sourced project aimed at making an RGB-lit toaster for gamers. The idea began as a Facebook joke in 2013 before Razer made it an April Fools' joke in 2016. But things escalated when Razer's CEO promised his Facebook community that if the page got enough likes and people got enough tattoos (yes, tattoos), he'd make the toaster for real.

The project gained a cult-like following, with at least 12 people getting real tattoos of the Razer toaster on their bodies. Tan, Razer's CEO, demanded a million likes, with each tattoo counting as 100,000 likes. Needless to say, the tattoos alone were able to get past Tan's requirement with ease.

However, Razerr's project has seen no updates since 2019, and Tan's last update claimed Project Breadwinner would only take a few years to become a reality. Still, the original 12 diehards who got their Razer toaster tattoos are still optimistic and waiting patiently for Project Breadwinner to come out.

To be clear, SignalRGB's toaster doesn't make toast, as Project Breadwinner promised, but it is a reality, it looks exactly like a toaster, and it plays video games. This tongue-in-cheek PC mod from SignalRGB might not incentivise Tan to hurry up and finish the Razer toaster.



But personally, we'd like to see SignalRGB make 11 more of these systems and give them to the brave dozen people who got those Razer toaster tattoos. They deserve something tangible for their bold body modification choices. At least the Zune tattoo guy got flown out to meet people at Microsoft.



