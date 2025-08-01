Battlefield 6 requirements suggest it'll run on surprisingly modest PCs — EA VP says it still won't work on Steam Deck, though

Battlefield 6 (BF6), which is expected to drop on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 10, 2025, surprisingly requires modest specifications for such a modern title. According to EA, the game only demands a 10th-gen Intel or Ryzen 3000 series AMD processor and an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti or AMD RX 6700 XT GPU to run optimally. These components were released several generations ago, meaning more players can optimally play the latest installment in the Battlefield franchise.

By comparison, other AAA titles that were launched recently need high-powered components if you want to experience them as intended. For example, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle recommends an Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti or AMD RX 7700 XT to run properly.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended Specifications Battlefield 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Cyberpunk 2077 (Phantom Liberty) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Processor AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-10700 AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D / Intel Core i7-12700 AMD Ryzen 7 7700 or Intel Core i7-12700K Memory 16GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Graphics AMD RX 6700 XT or Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti AMD RX 6600 XT or Nvidia RTX 1080 Ti / RTX 3060 AMD RX 5700 XT, Intel Arc A770, or Nvidia RTX 2060 Super AMD RX 7700 XT 12GB or Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti 12GB Storage 80GB 102GB 70GB 120GB

The game’s minimum specifications list an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-8400, processors that were launched in 2018 and 2017, respectively. But if you want a better experience, EA recommends an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X from 2019 or an Intel Core i7-10700 CPU from 2020 BF6. This means you can play on a CPU that’s at least eight years old by the time the game launches.

On the visual side, EA saves you money by letting you play BF6 even without an RTX 5080. The minimum required GPU is just an AMD RX 5600 XT 6GB from 2020 or an Nvidia RTX 2060 from 2019. However, it recommends an AMD RX 6700 XT from 2021 or an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti from 2020 — graphics cards that you can get at much cheaper prices than the latest 50-series GPUs if you know where to look.

Battlefield 6 Official Multiplayer Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Unfortunately, the requirement for a discrete GPU means you cannot play the game on handheld consoles like the Steam Deck at launch. EA Executive Vice President Vince Zampella said to PCGamesN, “It does not work on Steam Deck. I think there are some non-Steam Deck handheld platforms that it will work on, probably, right? But, I don’t think, you know, it’s probably not the best way to play the game.”

You can likely play the game on a handheld that supports an external GPU, like the ROG Ally X or Lenovo Legion Go S. Upcoming handheld consoles that feature the AMD Strix Halo chip, like the GPD Win 5 or Ayaneo Next 2, can conceivably run the game as well. That’s because it is equipped with a powerful integrated GPU that can outclass the RTX 4070 laptop. But until we get more mainstream options that are powered by these processors, most handhelds do not have the graphical horsepower to play BF6, even with its modest minimum and recommended requirements.

The Battlefield games, as well as the competing Call of Duty franchise, are usually more graphically lightweight than other AAA titles. That’s likely because these games are marketed as free-to-play, and the developers want as many players as possible to enjoy their titles. Although the free-to-play model has been mired in controversy, this at least allows more people to enjoy these games without dropping around $70 or more to buy the game.

