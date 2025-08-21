Creality announces the $1,200 K2 Pro 3D printer — complete with dual AI cameras, smart bed leveling and support for up to 16 filaments via a CFS

Creality are a well known name in the 3D printing community. Over the years it has grown a steady, reliable 3D printing community alongside a line of products that recently has held a firm place at the top of our favorites' lists. Today, Creality has launched a new CoreXY 3D printer. The printer isn't out yet and we haven't had a chance to review it just yet but we do have an idea of what to expect spec-wise. The new printer is known as the Creality K2 Pro and it has a product page listed on the official Creality store.

It's important to note that there are reports from 3D Printing Industry of another 3D printer releasing alongside the K2 Pro known just as the K2. This printer appears to be a lower spec version of the K2 Pro, but, as of writing, we're unable to find any official information about the K2 from Creality as the only product listing we could find is for the K2 Pro.

In the table below we have compared Creality's K2 Pro with the Creality K2 Plus that we reviewed in early 2025.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Comparison : K2 Pro vs K2 Plus Spec K2 Pro K2 Plus Build Volume 300 × 300 × 300mm 350 x 350 x 350mm Material PLA/PETG/PET/ABS/ASA/PLA-CF/PA-CF/PPA-CF PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS Extruder Type Dual-gear direct drive extruder PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS (up to 350 degrees) Nozzle 0.4mm 0.4mm Build Platform Flexible PEI Coated steel flex plate Bed Leveling Smart Auto Leveling Automatic Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4G) / RJ45 / USB Drive / Creality 485 Port RJ45, Creality Cloud, USB Flash Disk Interface 4-inch touch screen 4-inch touch screen Machine Footprint 445 × 477 × 573mm 495 x 515 x 640mm Machine Weight 23.7kg (52.25lb) 35kg (77.16 lbs)

The Creality K2 Pro is an FDM printer with a heated chamber (up to 60C) for better temperature control while printing, important for filaments such as ABS of PPA-CF. The CoreXY design provides a stable print area and enables the extruder to move quickly around the chamber. Its not listed on the product page, but we are pretty sure that it uses a fork of Klipper, just like the K2 Plus.

The 300 x 300 x 300 build volume is smaller than the K2 Plus (by 50mm in all axes) but it is still a generous volume in which to make your projects.

The K2 Pro comes with a handful of new features to the K2 line like smart auto bed leveling and dual AI cameras that help adjust flow rate while printing and monitor for print failures. The printer is listed on the Creality website with a price of €1.099,00 (or $1,277.31 USD). Some combo options are available but most of them are sold out. A CFS unit is also available, offering the opportunity for multi-color 3D prints. In fact up to four CFS unit can be attached, providing up to 16 colors of filament, or mixed material printing for the more advanced maker.

We're already huge fans of the Creality K2 Plus so it's exciting to see another development in the same line of printers. In fact, we loved the K2 Plus so much that it currently holds our title of "Editor's Choice" and has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. The new Creality K2 Pro is planned to release on August 25th. In the meantime, you can check out our list of best 3D printers to see what we recommend and what to look out for when buying a new 3D printer.

