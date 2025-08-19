Buy an RTX 50-series GPU and get Borderlands 4 free — Nvidia promo gets you into the upcoming looter-shooter with a bonus

Nvidia has launched a limited-time promotion where you can get the upcoming action-adventure RPG Borderlands 4 for free with select RTX 50 series graphics cards (some of the Best Graphics Cards for Gaming) or select RTX 50-series-powered gaming laptops and desktops.

Purchasing an RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, or RTX 5070 prebuilt desktop, graphics card, or laptop will give you a free copy of Borderlands 4 Standard Edition. Not only that, the game also comes pre-bundled with the Gilded Glory Pack (a pre-purchase bonus), which includes one vault hunter skin, one weapon skin, and an Echo-4 drone skin. The base game is $70, so you'll be saving $70 by purchasing one of the aforementioned products if you were meaning to buy it anyway.

Borderlands 4 is an upcoming looter shooter in Gearbox Software's long-running franchise, set to release on September 12th. The game is set in the world of Kairos, which is stricken with warring factions and under the rule of the Timekeeper.

In this world, you will play as one of four vault hunters: Vex Rafa, Amon, or Harlove, each boasting a distinct arsenal of weapons and abilities. The game supports four-player co-op on PC and two-player split-screen co-op on consoles.

Save $499 ZOTAC SOLID OC GeForce RTX 5090 32GB: was $2,898 now $2,399 at Newegg Zotac's base variant of the 5090 might not come with any flair, but it sure as hell gets the job done. With 32GB of GDDR6 VRAM soldered around the GB202 die, this GPU can handle even the toughest loads you throw at it. Whether you're a gamer or a professional, Newegg has got you covered with a low price so you can make this 5090 all yours.

Borderlands 4 promises to be a higher-quality looter shooter than its predecessor, but its high PC system requirements have left fans of the franchise disheartened, including the game's minimum requirement for an octo-core CPU and RTX 3070 GPU.

Luckily, if you are getting the game with a qualifying RTX 50-series GPU or device, you ideally won't have to worry as much about performance issues, assuming your CPU is up to snuff. There are several RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5090 AIB partner card deals going on currently, with several models going for as much as $70 off.

If you have an even higher budget, RTX 5090s are finally dropping in price. Some of the cheapest discounts drop some AIB partner card prices down to $2,399 at the time of writing.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.