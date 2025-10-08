This deal is the cheapest RTX 5070 graphics card on the market right now — save $30 off MSRP and get free games with this Nvidia RTX 5070 gaming GPU for Prime Day

The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Twin Edge OC is now available for just $519.99 at Newegg, offering a $30 savings when you use promo code FTTE682 at checkout. This GeForce RTX 5070 is an excellent choice for modern gaming and stands out as one of the best graphics cards. Although retailer markups used to be a concern, this Blackwell-based card can now be yours for less than the MSRP, making it a great deal today.

Measuring 9.5 x 4.7 x 1.6 inches (241.5 x 120.1 x 40.6 mm), the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Twin Edge OC is thoughtfully designed to easily fit inside most cases, making it a great choice even compared to larger models. Don't be misled by its size—this graphics card delivers performance on par with the competition and even features a little factory overclock to give you that extra boost.

The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Twin Edge OC is a 250W graphics card that would happily reside alongside a 650W power supply, provided it's from a reputable brand. It uses the newer 12V-2x6 power connector, but compatibility with older power supplies is not a concern, thanks to Zotac including a convenient 2 x 8-pin-to-16-pin cable for easy backward compatibility.

The graphics card comes with three DisplayPort 2.1b outputs with UHBR20 support. They support resolutions and refresh rates of up to 4K (3840 x 2160) at 480 Hz or 8K (7680 x 4320) at 165 Hz with DSC. There's also an HDMI 2.1b port for 4K at 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz, both with HDR support. The configuration allows for connecting up to four displays simultaneously.

The GeForce RTX 5070 is a fantastic graphics card for 1080p (1920 x 1080) and 1440p (2560 x 1440) gaming. It also performs well at 4K, provided you're willing to make slight adjustments to the image quality. Upgrading from a GeForce RTX 4070 feels like a noticeable step up, and if you're coming from a GeForce RTX 3070, you'll see an even bigger improvement.

In addition to outstanding performance, users can also benefit from Nvidia's latest technological innovations with the GeForce RTX 5070, including DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation, Reflex 2, and Ace, among others.

Nvidia has recently introduced a fresh Arc Raiders gaming bundle, and the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Twin Edge OC qualifies for it. This fantastic bundle, valued at $59.99, includes a copy of the Deluxe Edition of Embark Studios' upcoming multiplayer adventure game, along with some fun extras like the Astro Cosmetic Pack. It's the cherry on top of this already enticing deal.

