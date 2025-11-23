<a id="elk-208059a2-d0b2-4067-92f9-2945eeb461f6"></a><h2 id="grab-14tb-of-shuckable-hdd-storage-for-an-all-time-low-169">Grab 14TB of shuckable HDD storage for an all-time low $169</h2>\n<p id="e76f62ad-c29e-4af2-9247-d580dd64e3a6" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Even as SSDs grow larger, you just can't beat traditional spinner storage when it comes to pricing. The <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1550572-REG/wd_wdbwlg0140hbk_nesn_14tb_elements_desktop_usb.html">WD Elements 14TB</a> external hard drive is back at a fantastic price of $169.99, the drive's historic all-time low price. This great deal means you could save up to $210 off its regular price.</p>\n<a id="elk-119bb156-edee-4199-80a8-f46e1b15d822" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="119bb156-edee-4199-80a8-f46e1b15d822_0" class="hawk-root" data-custom-promos='["All-time low price"]' data-editorial-currency="USD" data-editorial-price="169.99" data-editorial-was-price="379.99" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/SCB7sjKzWxqeRGJz6zpiae-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1550572-REG/wd_wdbwlg0140hbk_nesn_14tb_elements_desktop_usb.html" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Western Digital" data-model-name="Western Digital WD Elements 14TB" data-model-product-name="WD Elements 14TB" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoPercentageAndSaving" data-star="hero" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/SCB7sjKzWxqeRGJz6zpiae-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;The WD Elements 14TB is an ample external storage solution for all your backup needs. Alternatively, you can shuck it and repurpose the internal hard drive for your NAS or PC.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1550572-REG/wd_wdbwlg0140hbk_nesn_14tb_elements_desktop_usb.html">View Deal</a></aside>\n<p id="adf04641-69b7-4a03-abc7-a10abc0a4124">The WD Elements 14 measures 5.31 x 1.89 x 6.53 inches and weighs 0.9 pounds. Although it's not obnoxiously big or heavy, it's one of those external storage devices that'll probably spend more time on your desk than on the road. The device requires external power and must be connected to a wall outlet via an AC adapter.</p><p>The WD Elements 14 is ready to use immediately if you're a Windows PC user. If you're using macOS, you'll need to reformat it to a file system compatible with macOS. Western Digital provides a limited two-year warranty on the WD Elements 14TB, giving you extra peace of mind. &mdash; <em>Zhiye Liu</em></p>\n