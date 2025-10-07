Amazon Prime Day Best PC Peripherals deals 2025 — deals on keyboards, headsets, mice, and more

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is a great time to pick up some new peripherals to improve your PC experience — whether it's a fan-favorite productivity mouse or a standalone gaming microphone that's been going strong for years. Amazon's Big Deals Day sales event is just two days long this time, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, but we've seen plenty of great deals on everything from clicky mechanical keyboards and ultra lightweight gaming mice to wireless headsets and 4K webcams.

We only pick the best deals: peripherals we've reviewed and tested, and that we continue to test over the years, tracking durability, comfort, and overall longevity. While the stakes might not seem as high on a gaming mouse or a headset as they are on GPU or even an SSD, but they're higher than you think — after all, peripherals are what you interact with most often, every single day. The right keyboard or mouse will probably have a much bigger impact on how you work (and play), at least as far as your immediate perception goes, than will swapping out any of your PC's internal components.

Best Amazon Prime Day Peripherals Deals

Logitech MX Master 4: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy The Logitech MX Master 4 is a follow-up to the MX Master 3S, which maintains the same ergonomic design along with dual MagSpeed scroll wheels and a bunch of new features for those who prioritize productivity. Read more ▼

Save 13% Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse: was $119.99 now $104.99 at Amazon This ergonomically designed vertical mouse is designed to reduce the strain on your wrist whilst performing your everyday productivity tasks. With a 4K DPI and six buttons, the Logitech MX can connect wirelessly or by Bluetooth and weighs 130 grams. Read more ▼

Save $70.10 Logitech Brio 4K Webcam: was $199.99 now $129.89 at Amazon The Logitech Brio 4K was the first 4K webcam on the market back when it first debuted in 2017. There are lots of 4K webcams now, but the Brio 4K is still a solid performer with good auto light correction, a 90-degree field of view, and 5x HD zoom. This isn't the cheapest we've seen it, but it's pretty close — and definitely cheaper than most 4K webcams. Read more ▼

Best Amazon Prime Day Audio Deals

Save 9% Edifier G2000 32W PC Gaming Computer Speakers: was $109.99 now $99.99 at Amazon These compact speakers have a 32W peak, but they still deliver decent bass thanks to the built-in subwoofer located on the back of one of the speakers. They connect via USB, 3.5mm, or Bluetooth 5.2, giving you plenty of options. They are tuned for gaming, so serious audiophiles should look elsewhere for music-oriented speakers. Read more ▼

Save 20% SteelSeries Arena 9 Illuminated 5.1 Desktop Gaming Speakers: was $679.99 now $543.99 at Amazon These booming speakers bring 5.1 surround to your PC in a big way. They have wireless connectivity for the rear speakers, a lifesaver, and built-in lighting that spruces up your room. This 280W (peak) system also has a full-featured software suite to tailor it to your needs. Read more ▼

Save $70 Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Razer's BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset is comfortable and lightweight, sounds good for both music and gaming, and has one of the best on-headset boom microphones we've ever tested. Read more ▼

Save 12% Turtle Beach Atlas Air: was $179.99 now $159 at Amazon The only wireless open-back gaming headset on the market is incredibly light and comfortable and sounds great. It has a detachable, flip-to-mute boom mic, dual-mode wireless connectivity, and gets about 50 hours of battery life. Read more ▼

Save 14% Logitech G Yeti Orb microphone: was $69.99 now $59.98 at Amazon This simple, ball-shaped condenser microphone has a cardioid polar pattern and comes with its own sturdy tripod stand. It records audio at 24-bit / 48 kHz and makes your voice sound great on stream. It was already a great deal at $59.99, and it's a steal at 28% off. Read more ▼

Best Amazon Prime Day Keyboard Deals

Save 39% ($31.01) Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $79.99 now $48.98 at Amazon The Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a wired device with backlit keys. As the name suggests, it has a tenkeyless form factor so there is no numeric pad. The keys are mechanical with tactile switches. Read more ▼

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Mice Deals

Save $47 Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro: was $149.99 now $102.99 at Amazon The DeathAdder V3 Pro is a lightweight wireless gaming mouse with a fantastic shape, Razer's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, and up to 90 hours of battery life. It weighs just 63g and is perfect for a range of gamers. Read more ▼

Save $55.99 Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless: was $159.99 now $104 at Amazon Razer's flagship wireless Basilisk V3 Pro features Razer's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, Gen-3 optical mouse switches, and 13 zones of bright RGB underglow lighting. It gets up to 110 hours of battery life and is compatible with Razer's HyperPolling Wireless Dongle and Mouse Dock Pro. Read more ▼

Save 23% Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $129.99 now $99.98 at Amazon This lightweight gaming mouse from Logitech weighs only 80 grams and is one of the only modern FPS gaming mice to feature a truly ambidextrous design, with the ability to switch the side buttons for either left or right-handed gamers. With a super-accurate 25,600 DPI sensor and excellent battery life, the Logitech G Pro is a good choice as your main gaming mouse. Read more ▼

Save 9% Redragon M910-K Gaming Mouse: was $21.99 now $19.99 at Amazon This wired gaming mouse from Redragon has RGB backlighting and 9 buttons in total that can be programmed for a function of your choice. It has an adjustable speed that caps out at 8000 DPI. A superb budget mouse option. Read more ▼

Save 43% Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon The Logitech G502 Hero is Logitech's wired update to its classic Proteus Core mouse. Its optical sensor can reach 25,600 DPI and it has 11 customizable buttons with enough onboard memory to store 5 customization profiles. This mouse also uses mechanical switches, has 1 Lightsync RGB zone, and has removable weights to customize its feel. Read more ▼

