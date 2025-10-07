Amazon Prime Day Best PC Peripherals deals 2025 — deals on keyboards, headsets, mice, and more
Everything that connects to your PC — for both gaming and productivity.
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is a great time to pick up some new peripherals to improve your PC experience — whether it's a fan-favorite productivity mouse or a standalone gaming microphone that's been going strong for years. Amazon's Big Deals Day sales event is just two days long this time, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, but we've seen plenty of great deals on everything from clicky mechanical keyboards and ultra lightweight gaming mice to wireless headsets and 4K webcams.
We only pick the best deals: peripherals we've reviewed and tested, and that we continue to test over the years, tracking durability, comfort, and overall longevity. While the stakes might not seem as high on a gaming mouse or a headset as they are on GPU or even an SSD, but they're higher than you think — after all, peripherals are what you interact with most often, every single day. The right keyboard or mouse will probably have a much bigger impact on how you work (and play), at least as far as your immediate perception goes, than will swapping out any of your PC's internal components.
Best Amazon Prime Day Peripherals Deals
The Logitech MX Master 4 is a follow-up to the MX Master 3S, which maintains the same ergonomic design along with dual MagSpeed scroll wheels and a bunch of new features for those who prioritize productivity.
This ergonomically designed vertical mouse is designed to reduce the strain on your wrist whilst performing your everyday productivity tasks. With a 4K DPI and six buttons, the Logitech MX can connect wirelessly or by Bluetooth and weighs 130 grams.
The Logitech Brio 4K was the first 4K webcam on the market back when it first debuted in 2017. There are lots of 4K webcams now, but the Brio 4K is still a solid performer with good auto light correction, a 90-degree field of view, and 5x HD zoom. This isn't the cheapest we've seen it, but it's pretty close — and definitely cheaper than most 4K webcams.
Best Amazon Prime Day Audio Deals
These compact speakers have a 32W peak, but they still deliver decent bass thanks to the built-in subwoofer located on the back of one of the speakers. They connect via USB, 3.5mm, or Bluetooth 5.2, giving you plenty of options. They are tuned for gaming, so serious audiophiles should look elsewhere for music-oriented speakers.
These booming speakers bring 5.1 surround to your PC in a big way. They have wireless connectivity for the rear speakers, a lifesaver, and built-in lighting that spruces up your room. This 280W (peak) system also has a full-featured software suite to tailor it to your needs.
Razer's BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset is comfortable and lightweight, sounds good for both music and gaming, and has one of the best on-headset boom microphones we've ever tested.
HyperX's premium wireless headset features a strong but lightweight aluminum frame and a detachable boom mic. It only has 2.4GHz wireless connectivity — not Bluetooth — but offers a ridiculous 300 hours of battery life over said connection.
The only wireless open-back gaming headset on the market is incredibly light and comfortable and sounds great. It has a detachable, flip-to-mute boom mic, dual-mode wireless connectivity, and gets about 50 hours of battery life.
This simple, ball-shaped condenser microphone has a cardioid polar pattern and comes with its own sturdy tripod stand. It records audio at 24-bit / 48 kHz and makes your voice sound great on stream. It was already a great deal at $59.99, and it's a steal at 28% off.
Best Amazon Prime Day Keyboard Deals
This 96-percent keyboard features a hot-swappable PCB, a three-way knob and multifunction button for media controls, and comes with a perfectly sized wrist-rest. It also sounds great, thanks to sound-dampening foam in the case.
The Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a wired device with backlit keys. As the name suggests, it has a tenkeyless form factor so there is no numeric pad. The keys are mechanical with tactile switches.
Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Mice Deals
The DeathAdder V3 Pro is a lightweight wireless gaming mouse with a fantastic shape, Razer's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, and up to 90 hours of battery life. It weighs just 63g and is perfect for a range of gamers.
Razer's flagship wireless Basilisk V3 Pro features Razer's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, Gen-3 optical mouse switches, and 13 zones of bright RGB underglow lighting. It gets up to 110 hours of battery life and is compatible with Razer's HyperPolling Wireless Dongle and Mouse Dock Pro.
This lightweight gaming mouse from Logitech weighs only 80 grams and is one of the only modern FPS gaming mice to feature a truly ambidextrous design, with the ability to switch the side buttons for either left or right-handed gamers. With a super-accurate 25,600 DPI sensor and excellent battery life, the Logitech G Pro is a good choice as your main gaming mouse.
Compact, budget-friendly gaming mouse features three RGB lighting zones, and an 8,000 DPI sensor, and weighs just 113 grams.
Logitech's first-gen Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse features the brand's Hero 25K sensor and weighs just 63g. Connect via cable or 2.4GHz wireless.
This wired gaming mouse from Redragon has RGB backlighting and 9 buttons in total that can be programmed for a function of your choice. It has an adjustable speed that caps out at 8000 DPI. A superb budget mouse option.
The Logitech G502 Hero is Logitech's wired update to its classic Proteus Core mouse. Its optical sensor can reach 25,600 DPI and it has 11 customizable buttons with enough onboard memory to store 5 customization profiles. This mouse also uses mechanical switches, has 1 Lightsync RGB zone, and has removable weights to customize its feel.
