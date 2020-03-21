Best Webcams You Can Still Buy

With coronavirus (COVID-19) forcing many workers to retreat from their offices in favor of video conferencing into meetings from home, webcams have become the hand sanitizer of the tech world. While even the best webcams won’t help you fight off sickness, demand for them is just as high, and for good reason. Showing your facial expressions and reactions is very important for human conversation and, if you have a laptop with a built-in camera, it's probably terrible.

That’s why popular webcam mainstays, like the Logitech c920 series, are selling out everywhere from Best Buy to Amazon. But if you're willing to expand your horizons, there are plenty of other choices, from entry-level streaming cameras to webcams from lesser-known brands. These are the best webcams you can get right now (or soon).

Quick Shopping Tips

Here’s a few details to keep in mind when shopping for the best webcam for your conference calls.

Streaming vs work cam: The webcam market is mostly split into two categories: work, and livestreaming. Livestreaming webcams can run on the expensive side, sometimes up to $500, in exchange for additional features such as 4K, professional-level microphones, and wide-angle lenses.



But since video compression and lag are still problems for most conference call apps, you probably won’t need these features for a home office, with 1080p and often even 720p support being appropriate for most situations. However, if you're willing to spend the money or find one at a good price, a webcam that's designed for streaming will be more than adequate for work.

Built-in mic: The best webcams on the market always include some sort of built-in microphone, but that doesn’t mean the audio quality is always top-notch --or even good. With webcams usually situated above and away from your face, it’s not uncommon for built-in mics to be quiet and include plenty of background noise or echo.



Many users opt for headsets or separate mics, but if these aren’t options for you, make sure to choose a webcam with good reviews on the microphone and do what you can to isolate your work environment from background noise.

Lighting is a bonus: While built-in lighting isn’t a standard feature on most consumer-level webcams quite yet, manufacturers like Razer are doing their best to change that. After all, it doesn’t matter how capable your camera is if your office’s lighting is too dark to take advantage of it. If you don’t have a lamp next to your desk, consider either looking into webcams with built-in lighting or desk lamps that can help your coworkers actually see your face.

(Image credit: Razer)

1. Razer Kiyo

Most premium still available and affordable

FOV: 81 degrees | Video Resolution: 1080p 30 fps, 720p 60 fps

Still available from original seller

Built-in lighting

1080 30 fps and 720p 60 fps support

Known brand

Not in stock until April

More expensive than other options

At about twice the price of the standard casual use webcam, the Razer Kiyo is an entry-level model for professional streaming. Still, it’s far more approachable than other options like the $400 MeVo, and notable, is a name-brand webcam still being sold by the official seller (as of pub time).

Currently set to restock on Amazon on April 7th, its almost $92 price tag will net you standard 1080p recording at 30 fps, but also 720p recording at 60 fps. It also includes a built-in omnidirectional microphone, but it’s key feature is an adjustable ring light, which will help with dark offices.

Tom's Hardware Senior Editor Andrew Freedman wrote a Razer Kiyo review for Laptop Mag when it came out in 2017 and he praised this best webcam's excellent image quality and flexible design. He said the image capture was about on par with Logitech's C920 series, the industry leader.

If you’re willing to spend a small premium to get a name-brand webcam and can wait until early April, this best webcam will not only be great for conferencing, but also for game streaming if you want to start your own Twitch feed.

(Image credit: Logitech)

2. Logitech C920 / C920S

The Best Webcam Overall (if You Can Find It)

FOV: 78 degrees | Video Resolution: 1080p 30 fps

Industry-leading image quality

Good microphone

Privacy shutter (on C920S model)

Sold out almost everywhere

And oldie but goodie, Logitech's C920 has been the gold standard for webcams since it launched way back in 2013. Yet, even after seven years, nothing has taken its place as the best webcam for video conferencing. There are other versions of the camera, notably the C920S, which comes with a privacy shutter, and the C922, which is designed for streaming.

All versions of the Logitech C920 have the same excellent 78-degree field of view lens that can show not only you, but the room behind you or the people sitting next to you. The 1080p sensor is excellent even in low light and its color reproduction is the best we've seen. Senior Editor Andrew Freedman wrote a Logitech C920 review for Laptop Mag back in 2016 and he was impressed with both the image quality and width.

He also noted that the dual microphones picked up clear sound, though in a crowded office, they also picked up some background noise. If you're in a quiet room, these should be fine, though.

As of publication time, unfortunately, the Logitech C920 and C920S were sold out at every store we checked or available at gouged prices (it should cost around $69, but some places are charging $250) at nearly every store we checked. Dell.com has the C920S listed as in stock, but we can't say for sure whether this is accurate or an oversight.

(Image credit: Logitech)

3. Logitech C930e

Great wide angles

FOV: 90 degrees | Video Resolution: 1080p 30 fps

Excellent image quality

Extremely-wide field of view

Good internal mics

More expensive than Logitech C920

Sold out in most places

Like its sibling, the Logitech C920 / C920S, the Logitech C930e has excellent image quality with superior color reproduction, sharpness and low-light performance. However, it one ups the C920 series by providing a Carl Zeiss lens that has a 90-degree field of view.

One of the very best webcams you can get at any price, the C930e also comes standard with a privacy shutter. Its dual, omni-directional mics also provide better noise cancelling than the C920. The main advantage that the C920 and C920S typically have is price as the C930e's MSRP is $129 as compared to $69 for the C920S.

Like all other Logitech cameras, the Logitech C930e is sold out most places that you look. Dell.com still lists it as available for $129 and there are sellers on eBay showing it for as little as $69, though many of the sellers are shipping from China so it won't arrive until mid-April.

(Image credit: Adorama)

4. Microsoft Lifecam Studio

Solid 720p

Resolution: 720p for conferencing, 1080p for recording

Autofocus

Wide angle lens

“Truecolor technology”

Rotates 360 degrees

Known brand

1080p sensor won’t work in video calls

Available in a number of places, including eBay, the Microsoft Lifecam Studio is an older webcam, but it was top of the line when it came out. That means it features most modern webcam amenities, like autofocus and a built-in mono microphone, plus a few extra luxury features like a wide angle lens and being able to rotate 360 degrees.

The Lifecam Studio also comes with “Truecolor technology,” which automatically adjusts lighting and color for a better image, but can also be fine tuned manually for finer control and even includes some AR effects.

Unfortunately, the side effect of the Lifecam’s age is that, while it has a 1080p sensor for recording, it can only stream 720p footage over video chat programs like Skype. That gives it the lowest resolution on this list, but its solid features and reputable brand make it worthwhile if you’re not willing to go off-brand during the shortage.

