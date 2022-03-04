Best Wireless Headsets 2022: Bluetooth, Budget, and More

A gaming headset is an essential piece of any worthy battle station. Many gamers today don’t just game; they also broadcast and edit themselves playing. As such, a headset these days must offer more than the basics. Premium audio quality, exceptional presentation, and supreme comfort are a must, but most of all, wireless capabilities are crucial in offering a premier headset experience.

But how can anyone find the right cans in the sea of countless options available? There are tons of manufacturers to choose from. Moreover, a lot of wireless headsets cost around $200 and up these days. And when shopping for the right headset, there are a few problems unique to wireless products that you have to look out for.

How many steps will you be able to go through before the signal cuts out? Can you charge the headset and use it at the same time? Does the device charge via cable or on a stand? And these are just surface-level issues.

We’ve tested many wireless headsets throughout the years, and we’ve compiled here a list of the best along with some useful tips of what to look out for when making your purchase.

Quick Gaming Headset Shopping Tips

Here are some things to keep in mind when searching for the best gaming headset for you:

2.4 GHz Wireless or Bluetooth

2.4 GHz wireless headsets either utilize a charging base or a 2.4ghz dongle to function, whereas Bluetooth headsets allow other Bluetooth-enabled products to produce connectivity. 2.4 GHz wireless options usually connect directly to your devices through a USB proprietary while Bluetooth relies solely on radio waves to transmit audio from a device to the headset. As a result, 2.4 GHz wireless options can be more reliable for transmitting audio without latency issues that come with Bluetooth. 2.4 GHz wireless also won’t cut out as much as a Bluetooth transmission would, although Bluetooth has the benefit of connecting to devices (especially mobile) much more easily. Ideally, it’s great if a premium headset provides both options.

What kind of mic

A cardioid or supercardioid mic would be appropriate for a gaming headset + microphone combo. A headset with a microphone attached should utilize a pickup pattern that focuses on the sounds in front of it while drowning out noises coming from either side. This much will suffice to talk to folks in party chats over a console.

You’ll never get pristine audio from a headset mic and it would be much more beneficial to get one of the best desktop microphones if you’re PC gaming or podcasting. However, folks looking to do more than gaming with their headset should look for headsets that include several detachable mics for any given situation. Say you’re giving a lecture over Zoom— an option to switch over to a bidirectional mic would be ideal due to its unique pick-up pattern.

Is rechargeability important

Rechargeability is crucial, and it's important to know whether your wireless headset can charge while in use and how long the device will last under a full charge. Typically, a headset will last between 20-30 hours between charges, so anything around and over that range is ideal. A benefit for a wireless headset is also the option to use it wired, just in case the battery is about to die mid-game or mid-stream. There are also headsets that utilize a swappable battery system, where one rechargeable battery powers the headset and the other charges in the base station.

Headband and earcups

You can compare and contrast specs all day, but if a headset is not comfortable to wear personally, everything else is pretty much moot. It should go without saying that anything made with cheap material like plastic shouldn’t be given the time of day. Plush memory foam, velour, leatherette, and knitted fabric are much more comfortable on the ear. Some earcups could also provide passive noise canceling if made with additional padding and cushions. Don’t forget about the headband, either. Make sure it feels durable and looks comfortably padded. Always make sure it can fit your head. If you can’t wear the headset before purchasing, be sure to look into how well it can adjust.

The Best Wireless Headsets You Can Buy Today

1. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Best Wireless Headset Specifications Driver: 50mm neodymium Impedance: 32 Ohms Frequency response: 20-40,000 Hz Mic: Omnidirectional Connectivity: USB Type-A 2.4 GHz dongle Weight: 0.8 pounds(360g) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Adorama 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Powerful Hi-res audio + Immaculate presentation + Great battery life Reasons to avoid - Wireless range depends on house construction - Headband digs in a bit over time - Slightly heavy reverb

With its immaculate look and premium quality audio, The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE is an easy choice for the best wireless headset. The finish utilizes gunmetal-tinged aluminum, matte rubberized plastic, and leatherette padding on the headband and earcups. The earcups even feature a touch of RGB within the Corsair logo.

On the audio side, the wireless headset can deliver audiophile levels of sound with its 20Hz-40KHz frequency response. Its 50mm drivers also shine during gameplay in FPS titles like Borderlands 3 .

Music reproduction falls somewhere between the bass-focused Audio-Technica ATH-G1 and the brilliant articulation of the original SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless (the upgraded version is mentioned below.) Rounding out its perks with an over 20-hour battery life, the Costair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE is a premier headset in both aesthetic and quality.

Read: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE review

2. Creative SXFI Air Gamer Best Gaming Headset Mic Specifications Driver: 50mm neodymium Impedance: > 2.2 kohms Frequency response: 20-20,000 Hz Mic: 2x bidirectional, 1x omnidirectional Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C cable, 3.5mm cable Weight: 0.8 pounds (335g) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent audio quality for gaming, music, movies + Simultaneous USB and Bluetooth connections lets you hear both your PC and phone Reasons to avoid - Setup requires a smartphone and is much easier with a second person - External sound isolation could be better

With its array of connectivity options across gaming platforms, excellent audio, and three different microphone attachments, the Creative SXFI Air Gamer has functionality for any situation. The cans can connect to a PC via a cable or USB adapter, and can also simultaneously layer over secondary audio from a Bluetooth connection via its Gamerchat feature. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack just in case your device can’t handle any of the above. Additionally, the Creative SXFI Air Gamer produces premium audio quality for music, gaming, and music thanks to its superior bass reproduction.

Most of all, each microphone included utilizes a different pick-up pattern for any given situation. The detachable bidirectional mic is best for zoom calls, the larger CommanderMic provides better isolation and the integrated omnidirectional mic is convenient if you’re on the go. As such, the Creative SXFI Air Gamer can prioritize quality or portability, depending on your situation.

Read: Creative SFXI Air Gamer review

3. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT Best Bluetooth Wireless Headset Splurge Specifications Driver: 50mm neodymium Impedance: 32 Ohms Frequency response: 20-40,000 Hz Mic: Omnidirectional Connectivity: 3.5mm, USB Type-A cable, USB Type-A dongle, Bluetooth Weight: 0.8 pounds (362.9g) Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Comfortable and classy + Simultaneous dongle/Bluetooth connectivity lets you hear your phone and PC Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Battery life isn't great when connected to two devices

Although wireless connectivity via dongle connection is faster and more reliable, Bluetooth-enabled devices also have their benefits. The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT can use both connections at once, allowing you to connect to two different devices simultaneously similar to the Creative SFXI Air Gamer. And like its successor, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE, the XT can also connect via a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-A cable included in the packaging, a wireless dongle, or Bluetooth with aptX.

Although the headset is geared toward gaming, the XT is also ideal for productivity. Its free software allows the EQ to be tweaked to your satisfaction for music listening. And due to its dual connectivity via dongle and Bluetooth, folks can simultaneously hear audio from their PC or Mac while still hearing notifications from their phones. The audio from both sources can be adjusted separately on the right earcup. The Bluetooth connection can easily achieve high distances of 60 feet (18.3m) away from devices in use. Unfortunately, the range from Corsair's Slipstream 2.4 GHz tech isn’t as powerful as the wireless 2.4 GHz Lightspeed tech found in the Logitech G Pro X listed below.

Due to its premium design and detachable mic, the XT can blend into any environment. The padding makes the headset feel lighter on the head than it does in your hand and includes 10 adjustments in the headband to ensure comfort for craniums the world over. Despite its high price tag and short 15-hour battery life if connected to two devices, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is a premium, wireless option for gamers and productivity hounds alike.

Read: Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review

4. Epos H3 Hybrid Best Wireless Headset For Multiple Use Cases Specifications Driver: 40mm neodymium magnet Impedance: (Unlisted) Frequency response: 20-20,000 Hz Mic: Bidirectional boom mic, omnidirectional on-cup mic Connectivity: 2.4 GHz USB-C Dongle, USB-A via adapter, 3.5mm cable Weight: 0.65 pounds (298g) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Extremely comfortable during extensive use + Attractive design + Wired, wireless, mixed modes + Superb battery life Reasons to avoid - Music needs EQ tweaking for best sound - Mic picks up background noise - Must be powered on in 3.5mm mode

If you’re looking for a headset that emphasizes gaming no matter your set-up, the Epos H3 Hybrid Gaming Headset can handle all your needs. The H3 can connect through a wireless USB-C dongle (that also utilizes an adapter for USB-A), a 3.5mm audio jack, or Bluetooth if you’re a mobile gamer. It offers a wired connection, a removable bidirectional boom mic and a built-in omnidirectional mic within the earcups. What’s more, it has a very long battery life, ensuring you won’t be scrambling around to charge it midgame.

A downside, however, is that it must be powered on when using the headphone jack. Plus, you’ll have to utilize its software EQ to get the best sound and microphone settings the cans can produce. But given its comfortability, clean design, and boom microphone, the H3 can serve as an all-purpose headset for any gaming setup.

Read: Epos H3 Hybrid review

5. Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Best Mid-Range Headset Specifications Driver: Custom 50mm neodymium Impedance: 32 Ohms @ 1 KHz Frequency response: 20 - 40,000 Hz Mic: Omnidirectional, flip-up Connectivity: 2.4 GHz USB Type-A dongle or USB-A cable Weight: 0.8 pounds / 367g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at CORSAIR Reasons to buy + Microphone sounds better than some competitors + Dolby Atmos sound + PS5 compatibility Reasons to avoid - Requires two pieces of software - Few size adjustment options - A little heavy

The Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless is a mid-range headset with a premium feel. It doesn’t have the premiere look of one, but it feels expensive, provides great surround sound with its 50mm neodymium drivers and has features like Dolby Atmos support. Other premium features include controlling its RGB with the iCue app, spatial audio capabilities, and an EQ accessible through its software. Even the flip-up omnidirectional microphone sounds better than most at its $150 (as of writing) price range.

However, the headset is only compatible with Windows, Mac, and PlayStation 5 via its 2.4 GHz USB Type-A dongle. It also isn’t one-size-fits-all due to the limited adjustments the headband can make. It can even be a bit heavy on the head. Luckily, it can be used wired via its USB-C to USB-A cable, which doubles as a charger. The Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless is a solid choice given its price and serves as a fine entry point into the world of wireless surround sound headsets.

Read: Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless review

6. Roccat Elo 7.1 Air Gaming Best Budget Wireless Headset Specifications Driver: 50mm Neodymium Impedance: 32 Ohms Frequency response: 20 - 20,000 Hz Mic: Unidirectional, noise-cancelling, detachable Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle, USB Type-A cable Weight: With mic: 0.8 pounds (345g) Today's Best Deals View at Dell View at Best Buy View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Intuitive control layout + Well-tuned, balanced mic + Self-adjusting headband actually works well + Lots of audio tweaking options Reasons to avoid - Audio leakage at high volumes - Software’s battery reading is imprecise

The best pair of cans you can get without breaking the bank is the Roccat Elo 7-1 Air Gaming headset. For a meager entry-level price of $99 (on sale for $69.99 as of writing), you can experience 7.1 surround sound, a premiere feature usually reserved for headsets $150 and up. They also sound great due to their 50mm “hybrid” drivers, delivering enough bass to enjoy music and films alike.

The microphone sounds better than most at this price range and can be improved even further by tweaking audio via the software. The headband is self-adjusting and comfortable, same as the earcups, which use a memory foam pad to keep them from clamping on your head. The only cons come from the software, which allows limited customization of the headset’s RGB zone and doesn’t reflect its battery life accurately enough.

Read: Roccat Elo 7.1 Air Gaming review

7. Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed Best Long-Ranged Wireless Headset Specifications Driver: 50mm Pro-G Impedance: 32 Ohms Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 KHz Mic: Detachable cardioid mic Connectivity: 2.4 GHz wireless USB Type-A dongle Weight: 0.7 pounds (317.5g) Today's Best Deals View at Adorama View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Great sound + Attractive, refined style + Excellent wireless signal Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Can get a little uncomfortable after a few hours

The Logitech G Pro X looks much more professional than nearly any gaming headset and provides the most reliable long-range connectivity than any headset listed. Logitech’s claim of over 13 meters (42.7 feet) of wireless range seemed more than possible when using the device, as we were able to scale an entire home without losing a signal or experiencing a drop in latency. This makes the G Pro X ideal not only for gaming but productivity as well. The detachable bendy Blue microphone picks up voices very clearly in video games and video conferences alike.

Unfortunately, the headset can get a bit uncomfortable after just a few hours. It also has a steep price when you consider the Logitech G Pro X is only compatible with PC, PlayStation consoles and a docked Switch.

Read: Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed review

8. Razer Kraken V3 Pro Best Wireless Gaming Features Headset Specifications Driver: Razer TriForce Titanium 50 mm Impedance: 32 Ohms Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 KHz Mic: Detachable Detachable HyperClear SuperCardioid Connectivity: USB Type-A dongle, headphone jack Weight: 0.82 pounds Today's Best Deals View at GameStop View at Amazon View at GameStop Reasons to buy + Lightweight materials + Comfortable ear cup design + Detachable supercardioid mic + THX Spatial + Wide range of compatibility

Reasons to avoid - Pricey for the addition of wireless and haptic feedback Hypersense feature - Left ear cup is cluttered - Can’t charge and use at the same time

The Razer Kraken V3 Pro is the best headset within the Kraken range, including all the incremental updates from its predecessors while cutting the cord at the same time. In addition to the inclusion of THX spatial audio, the headset further immerses audiences with its haptic feedback technology. The wireless headset can also be used on Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch via its 3.5mm headphone jack in addition to PC and PlayStation via its 2.4Ghz adapter.

Plush materials like its hybrid fabric and memory foam keep the headset feeling comfy for extended periods of use. Razer’s 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers also produce dynamic sounds for music and film in addition to gaming. Its Razer Synapse software also elevates mic and sound quality with its EQ and various presets. The software also allows you to customize its two RGB zones to match your setup. Unfortunately, you may get finger tied trying to press the right button on the left earcup, and you won’t be able to charge and use it at the same time, so make sure to take advantage of its up to 44-hour battery life.

Read: Razer Kraken V3 Pro review

9. SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Best Wireless Headset Splurge Specifications Driver: 40mm neodymium Impedance: 32 Ohms Frequency response: 20-40,000 Hz Mic: Bidirectional condenser Connectivity: USB Type-A wireless dongle or Bluetooth 4.1 Weight: 0.8 pounds(357g) Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy 20 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Comfortable headband design + Peerless swappable battery system + Crisp hi-res audio + Feature-laden base station Reasons to avoid - Needs base station to charge - Headband durability concerns

The Steelseries Arctis Pro is an immaculate swappable battery-style headset with a charging base and a ton of premium features. It utilizes a 2.4Gz connection and Bluetooth while producing hi-res sound with its 10-40,000Hz frequency response. As such, you can listen to lossless music and uncompromised audio from games like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus at the same time.

The Arctis Pro comes with two batteries that charge inside the base, each with 10-hour life, and a retractable bidirectional electret condenser microphone. The two control base transmitter also houses a ton of control features, such as cycling between EQ presets, changing the output source and adjusting ChatMix, mic monitoring, surround sound, volume and numerous other granular details like the exact brightness of the mic mute LED.

Read: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless review

Discounts on the Best Wireless Headets

Whether you're shopping for one of the best wireless headsets that we listed above or a similar model, you may find savings by checking out our lists of best Razer promo codes, best Corsair coupon codes and best Newegg promo codes.