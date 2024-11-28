Gift your ears the superb HyperX Cloud III with this Black Friday deal on one of our favorite gaming headsets

One of our favorite gaming headsets is on sale for just $67 in these Black Friday sales, matching the lowest-ever price we've seen for this great budget gaming headset option. The HyperX Cloud III is a wired headset with powerful drivers, an amazing soundscape, great bass, and a premium-quality build.

You can find this deal at Amazon, where the HyperX Cloud III wired gaming headset is only $67 in the Black Friday sales. Our peripherals editor reviewed the HyperX Cloud III headset and awarded it 4 out of 5 stars for its superb value, build quality, looks, fantastic bass, and comfort. Our cons of this headset were the software, weak virtual surround sound performance, and a loud mute button, but overall, it was an improvement over the previous HyperX Cloud II, which was also a superb headset for the price.

The HyperX Cloud III is a worthy successor to the HyperX Cloud II and continues to offer amazing performance at sensible pricing. This wired headset is super-comfortable to wear thanks to its lightweight design and soft memory foam ear pads. The soundscape of the Cloud III is balanced yet powerful thanks to a set of angled 53mm drivers that let you listen out for enemy footsteps or enjoy the booming bass of a large explosion. They're also great if you just want to sit back and enjoy some of your favorite tunes.

HyperX Cloud III: now $67 at Amazon (was $99) This incredibly comfortable wired headset features 53mm dynamic drivers, and a detachable boom mic, and has a surprisingly balanced sound profile for a gaming headset. And it's now 33% off.



Some of the features of the HyperX Cloud III include DTS Spatial Audio for conjuring up 3D directional soundscapes in-game, and a clear microphone (with mute button) to communicate in-game with friends. These cans are compatible with most platforms and can connect to a PC, PS5, or Xbox via a 3.5mm cable, USB-A, or an included USB-C adapter. It's hard to find anything to compete with these gaming cans at this low price.

