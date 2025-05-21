My favorite gaming headset just got a $106 discount on Amazon ahead of Memorial Day sales

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the company's flagship gaming headset, and despite being out for a few years, it's still competitive with the best gaming headsets out there. In fact, it's so good that despite owning headsets which are technically better, like the Audeze Maxwell, it's still my go-to pair of gaming cans.

Amazon has discounted this lightweight and comfortable headset by 30%, bringing the total price down to $243.99 for the PC/PS5 version.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Headset: now $243.99 at Amazon (was $349) The Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset offers advanced features such as a parametric EQ, active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a dual-battery system. It's all powered by 40mm dynamic drivers, and a wireless base station, which can connect to your PlayStation 5 via 2.4 GHz, or Bluetooth.

I've personally been using the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless for several years as my main desktop gaming headset, and that's for a few reasons. Firstly, this headset is incredibly lightweight, making it much more comfortable for usage during longer sessions than rivals, as we noted in our review of the Steelseries flagship gaming headset.

Not only that, but the headset also has a light and adjustable headband, with a collapsible microphone, for when you're not communicating with others.

Secondly, there are fantastic quality-of-life features, such as the dual-battery system, which ensures that you never have your headset suddenly die on you in the middle of a game. All you need to do is swap out the batteries, and slot the empty one back into the included base station for charging. The entire process takes like ten seconds, and removes a lot of frustration involved with using wireless peripherals.

Thirdly, SteelSeries's Sonar software has greatly matured over the years, and while in some ways it still remains unintuitive to set up, once you have dialled in your selected profiles, the headset sings.

Not only can you set up custom parametric EQ Profiles, you can also split your audio channels in a virtual mixer. This also applies to the microphone, which you can make sound much more professional than the stock configuration, which can almost reach the quality of the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro, thanks to the funky AI wizardry that SteelSeries has rolled out.

All of these reasons make the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless my go-to gaming headset, and years later, nothing has managed to dethrone it. It might not offer best-in-class audio quality, or mic quality, but its other features more than make up for those discrepancies.

While it first launched it arrived with an eye-watering $349.99 price tag. The discount that Amazon is currently running on it, bringing the price down to $243.99 makes it a no-brainer purchase, especially if you're after a jack-of-all-trades gaming headset.