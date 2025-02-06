HyperX's Cloud III gaming headset is now only $65 — balanced soundscape on a budget

The HyperX Cloud III is a superb gaming headset if you want to pick up a set of cans on a tight budget. I've bought one of these headsets for my son to game on his PC and so far the headset has lasted the rough and tumble of a teenager and is still going strong. This headset is a worthy successor to the HyperX Cloud II and continues to offer amazing performance at sensible pricing.

You can find today's deal at Amazon, where the HyperX Cloud III wired gaming headset is now only $65. We reviewed the HyperX Cloud III headset and awarded it 4 out of 5 stars for its superb value, build quality, looks, fantastic bass, and comfort. Our cons of this headset were the software, weak virtual surround sound performance, and a loud mute button, but overall, it was an improvement over the previous HyperX Cloud II, which was also a superb headset for the price.

One of our favorite gaming headsets, the Cloud III is super-comfortable to wear thanks to its lightweight design and soft memory foam ear pads, and on top of that the soundscape of the Cloud III is balanced yet powerful thanks to a set of angled 53mm drivers that let you listen out for enemy footsteps or enjoy the booming bass of a large explosion.

HyperX Cloud III: now $65 at Amazon (was $99) This incredibly comfortable wired headset features 53mm dynamic drivers, and a detachable boom mic, and has a surprisingly balanced sound profile for a gaming headset. And it's now 34% off.



Extra features of the HyperX Cloud III include DTS Spatial Audio for conjuring up 3D directional soundscapes in-game, and a crystal clear microphone (with mute button) for in-game comms with friends. These well-priced cans are compatible with PC, PS5, or Xbox via a 3.5mm cable, USB-A, or USB-C adapter. It's hard to find anything to compete with the value of these gaming cans at this low price.

