The ultimate 5.1 surround sound SteelSeries Arena 9 gaming speaker system gets a big $130 discount

Gaming and media are all about immersion; the more you feel a part of it, the more engrossed you get, and the enjoyment level skyrockets. Having great visuals from a good monitor is certainly important, but in my opinion, the sound should be a bigger consideration. Sound effects from the environment, directional sound profiles, and musical game scores can transport you to other worlds and really capture the imagination.

Headsets are very good at isolating you and providing a superb experience with faux surround sound, but if you want the absolute best-in-class experience, true surround sound is the pinnacle to reach. Enter the SteelSeries Arena 9 5.1 surround sound speaker system at $549. Available at Amazon, the 6-speaker setup is reduced by $130 from the $679 list price. It's worth keeping your eye on the upcoming sales too, as the Arena 9 has been on sale for lower prices during key events.

The Arena 9 gets our recommendation for the best 5.1 speaker system for a PC, thanks to its excellent sound quality and immersive surround sound experience. The Arena 9 comes with five satellite speakers, a center channel speaker that sits under your monitor, two left and right front channels, and two left and right wireless rear channel speakers, as well as a 6.5-inch down-firing subwoofer.

SteelSeries Arena 9 5.1 Surround Sound Gaming Speakers: now $549 at Amazon (was $679)

The SteelSeries Arena 9 is a 5.1-channel speaker system comprising five speakers and a subwoofer. What helps this speaker stand out above the competition is the illuminated 4-zone RGB lighting (PC Only), intuitive controls, and multiple connectivity options, including USB-C, Toslink optical, and Bluetooth 4.2. Also available at Dell for $599

The rear satellite speakers are wireless, making for an easier setup experience than trying to run speaker cables under carpeting and flooring. The rear speakers connect to each other and are powered separately, but connect to the system wirelessly. There's also a handy control pod, which features an informative OLED display and touch-sensitive buttons for controlling all aspects of the speakers.