Get this $10 budget Lenovo speaker setup for your laptop or dorm room

Today's deal is on a budget set of speakers to perhaps enhance the sound from a small laptop and give a little more volume or clarity to a small room. These speakers from Lenovo certainly aren't going to burst any eardrums or provide Hi-Res audiophile sound quality, but what they are going to do is offer you a small sound solution for only ten bucks.

You can find today's deal at Amazon, where the Lenovo Speakers M0520 are available for only $10. Originally priced at $29, the price of these speakers has fluctuated in the past with what looks like an average of $20 when you check the Camelizer price checker plugin.

The Lenovo Speakers M0520 consists of 2x speaker units that feature a wired USB 2.0 connection, 2-inch drivers, and built-in volume control on the speaker itself. The color of the unit is black with a shiny gloss-black finish. With a frequency range of 20 Hz - 20 KHz the Lenovo M0520s are more than capable of playing music or enhancing the audio of whatever media you're consuming.

Lenovo Speakers M0520: now $ at Amazon (was $)



A budget set of 2 x 1 Watt RMS power speakers that are perfect for a small bedroom/dorm room and for boosting your laptop's sound. Featuring an easy-access volume control and a lightweight design, these speakers connect via USB and have a frequency range of 20 Hz - 20 KHz.



The big takeaway with today's deal is the price. For the price of a couple of coffees, you can grab yourself a cheap speaker setup for a low-cost audio setup that is ideal for a small space or an area where you don't want to be making too much noise. This is a 2.0 stereo speaker setup and doesn't come with a bass speaker, so you won't be getting any noise complaints if you're using these speakers in a dorm room for example.