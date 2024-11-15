Up your sound game with this amazing early Black Friday deal on Audioengine's A1-MR 60W desktop speakers — $99 for a limited time

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but that hasn't stopped the early deals from piling up ahead of time. Today, we spotted an amazing discount of over 50% on Audioengine's A1-MR desktop speakers. We're fans of Audioengine and rate their A2+ 2.0 speakers as the best premium speakers to buy on our best PC speakers list.

Today's deal can be found at Amazon, where the Audioengine A1-MR desktop speakers are just $99 - reduced by 57% from their original $229 MSRP. This price discount matches the lowest-ever price recorded on the Camelizer price-watch extension. Compact and powerful for their size, the Audioengine A1-MR speakers can be used for your desktop PC or laptop, or as bookshelf speakers around your home. Easily connect to WiFi and stream lossless audio music between rooms from the accompanying mobile app.

The Audioengine A1-MR speakers are gray and have prominent open drivers on display as part of the aesthetic. The main speaker is a 2.75-inch, aramid fiber woofer with a 0.75-inch silk dome tweeter positioned above. The frequency range of the A1-MR is 65Hz to 22kHz. You can easily add a subwoofer to the mix for extra bass, just connect up to the included subwoofer port, or add an Audioengine W3 wireless transmitter and make your subwoofer wireless.

Audioengine A1-MR 60W Speakers: now $99 at Amazon (was $229)

These compact and powerful 60W speakers from Audioengine are the perfect choice for your home computer setup. Play music and game sound from your PC for crystal-clear audio reproduction. Silk tweeters, wood cabinets, and a built-in amplifier and Wi-Fi connectivity make these speakers a great all-in-one solution.

Contained in the box for these speakers is a pair of A1-MR PC speakers, a 6.5 ft speaker wire, power supply & cord, 5 ft USB cable, 5 ft mini-jack audio cable, microfiber speaker and cable bags, and a setup guide to get you up and running.